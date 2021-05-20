When Swampscott's Max Emmerich walked off the 18th green at his home club of Kernwood Country Club Monday, his final score of 2-over par 72 was right on the cut line to advance to the 111th Massachusetts Open.
The 22-year-old then headed back out on the course to watch his two younger brothers, Christian and Aidan, compete for the same opportunity. With the wind picking up as the afternoon grew older the scores began to rise a bit ... but not those of his siblings'.
By the time the final group wrapped up, not only did Max's score hold up, but so did Christian's (1-under 69) and Aidan's (even par 70) as well. The three talented brothers all finished among the top 11 golfers to punch their ticket to the coveted Mass. Open, which will be held June 14-16 at Oak Hill Country Club.
"I was on eggshells for a fair amount of it just waiting to see if I was going to get in or not," said Max Emmerich. "It was really cool that we all moved on. They're both really good, well accomplished players, and do to this alongside them was great."
With the assistance of a first-time caddy (his girlfriend, Haleigh King, who is graduating from Endicott College this weekend), Max started off strong and grinded down the stretch en route to the qualifying score. He hit each of the first 10 greens in regulation, was one of just five golfers on the day to birdie the second hole, and made a clutch par coming down the home stretch on the challenging No. 16.
"My course management was good all day," said Max, who certainly had an advantage in playing on his home course. He actually holds a tie for the course record at Kernwood with a 6-under par 64 back in July of 2019.
"I feel like my game is the best it's ever been; I'm playing really well and the putting is good. I'm just making a lot less mistakes than I have in the past."
Middle brother Christian (20) nearly strung together the best round of the day, finishing just one stroke back of medalist Matthew Conti. The Holy Cross standout shook off a slow start that saw him bogey two of the first four holes by birdieing two of his next four to make the turn at even par. He had two more birdies coming in on No. 10 and 17, allowing him to relax a bit as he geared up for the final hole of the day.
"All you're really trying to do is qualify, but obviously it helps when you're not on the number or really struggling at all," admitted Christian. "I had a pretty good idea oh where I'd be at because the last time (a Mass. Open qualifier) was here the cut line was 2-over par, so at 1-under on the 18th tee I knew I would be fine barring anything tragic."
Christian also qualified for and competed in the Mass. Open back in 2019 at Vesper Country Club, narrowly missing the two-day cutline with a 72-77-149 (5-over par). This time, he's eager to give it another go alongside his brothers.
"It was pretty great to hear that they all played well when I came in," said Christian. "Obviously it's very exciting and I look forward to competing in the same event as them next month."
Finally, the youngest brother Aidan — a 17-year-old senior at St. Mary's of Lynn — came to play in a big way. The Spartans' star admitted his game wasn't in the best place heading into the event on Monday, but his familiarity with Kernwood helped him pull things together a bit.
"I wasn't playing too well going into it," he said. "I played in an event (the weekend prior) and putted pretty bad, so I didn't have too much confidence. But I knew I could still scrap around (at Kernwood) and make something happen."
What happened was a near-flawless round that saw him birdie three holes and bogey another three. Aidan says a change in putters just before the round helped him roll it with more confidence on the greens.
"I was 2-over on the 13th tee and knew I had to make something happen. Then I birdied the 13th and chipped in (for birdie) on 14 and was able to play defensive from there on," said Aidan.
Being the youngest of the three certainly comes with its challenges, but Aidan admits he enjoys competing against, and often times beating, his older brothers.
"It's definitely annoying at times," said Aidan, "but I like it. I take some pride in trying to beat them. Usually it's just me and Christian, but Max is starting to get into it again this year and his hard work has paid off.
"This is the first time I've qualified for the Mass. Open," he added. "I'm pretty excited. I think I have a chance; just need to work on my putting a bit, which I've been doing; I'm confident in my iron game."
Also qualifying at Kernwood on Monday was former St. John's Prep star Nick Antonelli as well as Tedesco Country Club's Roger Tufts. Tedesco's Brad Tufts (+3) and St. John's Prep's Alex Landy (+3) earned two of the six alternate spots, while Marblehead and Tedesco's Brendan Locke (+4) just missed the cut.
IN THEIR BAG
*A look inside the golf bags of brothers Max, Christian and Aidan Emmerich*
MAX EMMERICH
Driver: TaylorMade M5
Woods: TaylorMade M5 3-wood
Utility: TaylorMade Gapr 2-iron
Irons: Srixon Z945
Wedges: Titleist SM7 (60, 56 and 52 degree)
Putter: TaylorMade Ardmore 3
CHRISTIAN EMMERICH
Driver: TaylorMade Sim
Woods: Callaway Epic 3-wood
Utility: TaylorMade Gapr Low 3-iron
Irons: TaylorMade P760
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (60, 56 and 50 degree)
Putter: Scotty Cameron
AIDAN EMMERICH
Driver: TaylorMade Sim
Woods: Cobra 3-wood
Utility: TaylorMade p790 3-iron
Irons: TaylorMade p790
Wedges: Cleveland RTX (60, 54, 50 and 44 degree)
Putter: Scotty Cameron
