One of the most respected people in the American Hockey League has received one its most prestigious awards.
St. John's Prep grad John McCarthy was honored with the Fred T Hunt Memorial Award recently, voted by the AHL's coaches, players and media for the player that best exemplifies sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey.
The 33-year-old captain of the San Jose Barracuda and 11-year pro hockey player had to retire in December after suffering an ischemic stroke.
"It is an honor to win the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award," McCarthy said through an SJ release. "I'd like to thank the players, coaches, and media that voted for me. It means a lot to be recognized for my passion for the game of hockey. I'd also like to thank the Sharks organization for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love for as long as I did."
The captain of the Sharks' top minor league affiliate for four years, McCarthy joined the team's coaching staff after retiring. He played in over 600 profession games (88 in the NHL, all with the Sharks) in addition to being a member of the 2018 United States Olympic team and was captain of the 2009 NCAA champs at Boston University.
"John's 'lead by example' approach as a person and player has positively impacted many players in the Sharks organization," said Barracuda general manager Joe Will. "John epitomizes the qualities of this award and he has forged his legacy in the Sharks organization as a leader."
--Matt Williams