BEVERLY — In terms of possession, the Beverly High boys soccer team was utterly dominant against Division 1 preliminary round opponent Springfield Central Thursday afternoon at Forti Field.
Whether they were clearing a potential Springfield chance from the back line, touching it forward from the midfield, or passing it cleanly back and forth in the attacking third, the Panthers were in complete control. Unfortunately, that visible advantage in play on the pitch didn’t translate to many goals and by the end of regulation, the two teams were knotted at one goal apiece.
“I think in the first half we out-shot them 17-1, but everything we were putting on the goal just wasn’t solid enough to go in,” said Panthers’ head coach Edgar de Leon. “They didn’t pressure us as much as we were expecting; they gave us a little bit of time. We tried to force the ball into a possession game as much as we can and we were able to achieve that which helped us a lot. But at the end of the day, it’s the number of goals you put in the back of the net, so we have some work to do in the final third the next couple of days.”
Despite the lack of shot making throughout the first 80 minutes of action, Beverly was still able to come out with a 2-1 victory thanks to an overtime goal from sophomore Owen McCarthy.
Early on in the extra frame, Teo Berbic received the ball up the right wing and attacked his man 1-on-1 up the sidelines before sending a textbook cross into the box. McCarthy was there and calmly popped it home for the game-winner.
The Panthers certainly would’ve liked to escape regulation with the win, especially considering they allowed a stoppage time equalizer from Springfield Central. But they’ll gladly take the win and will now move on to face No. 8 Arlington on the road Saturday (6 p.m.).
“We hoped to put it away a lot earlier; it shouldn’t have gone that far,” McCarthy admitted before talking about his game-winner. “That was a lovely pass (from Berbic). I just wanted to get up, take a risk and see if we could put it away so we didn’t have to keep playing. But now we have to keep moving.”
Springfield Central’s decisive equalizer came via a free kick with about two minutes to play in stoppage time. Defender Josh Johnson launched a ball into the box from the 40-yard line and Hubert Pham elevated for the header, which was well out of the reach of Panthers’ keeper Nick Gribbins.
Immediately after the goal, Beverly created a few chances as time wound down, including an absolute rocket from Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Nick Braganca. But it wasn’t meant to be, and they moved on to OT.
Braganca had a number of quality chances throughout, scoring his team’s first goal eight minutes into the second half on a low, well-struck shot. The marker was set up via a short corner, with Braganca taking give-and-go right to net and firing it home.
“The whole time (Braganca) was able to get through about one or two defenders, and his shot selection was a bit of a mystery because he just kept going right back into pressure,” said de Leon. “But he finally got a lane where he saw the opening on the near post and he tucked it in, thank goodness.”
Beverly also got some tremendous play from Ian Visnick in the middle and Nick Fox in the back, as well as Wilson de Leon up top. Misha Krygin turned in a strong performance as well, as did Iuan Williams and Hugo Van Spijk, among others.
It was a total team effort for the talented Panthers, who will now look to clean up some of their offensive tactics before hitting the road Saturday.
“We moved the ball really well; we just have to finish in the final third, score some goals,” said McCarthy. “Arlington is a good team. It’s going to take 150 percent, all we got.”
“They’re a solid team,” added coach de Leon. “We know that they’re hard to beat at home, they have a good record at home. Anywhere from here on out we’re going to be the underdog, so we’ll give it our best fight, try to play our best soccer possible and if we get the result, that would be great.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.