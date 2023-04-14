DANVERS — Once Maddie McDonald gets going, there's not much opposing defenses can do to stop her.
Serving as an elite scorer and playmaker for Essex Tech in each of the past two seasons, McDonald finished her junior campaign with a whopping 109 goals and 30 assists.
This spring, the reigning Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP is well on her way to matching or surpassing those totals in her farewell run — and Friday afternoon's masterful offensive performance was perhaps her best on the young season.
McDonald scored 10 goals, dished out two assists and controlled the draw circle for much of the afternoon as the Hawks secured an 18-11 win over Bishop Fenwick.
"She's just one of the hardest workers in program history," said Essex Tech head coach Matt Gwilliam, his team now 4-1. "She always has a stick in her hand, in school, year round really. So I just can't say enough about her dedication to the sport."
McDonald will take her talents to Roanoke College next year, but would love nothing more than to guide her team to a deep tournament run before graduation. It's still early, but there's no reason to believe the Hawks' can't do just that.
Utilizing her phenomenal stick skills, McDonald weaved her way through defenders to the tune of three quick goals in Friday's contest. She helped the Hawks get off to a 5-0 start, immediately pushing the momentum in her team's favor.
By halftime it was a 12-5 Essex Tech advantage, and McDonald had pumped in seven goals already. As good as she was, it really was a complete team effort in building the lead.
Essex Tech consistently won draws, got out in transition and made quick decisions with the ball. Their passing was crisp and they remained aggressive in attacking the goal and drawing penalties. Carrie Martinez and Molly McLeod each chipped in two goals before recess as well, and a four-goal unanswered streak near the end of the half proved to be a huge boost for the squad.
"I think in our settled positions we're doing well," said Gwilliam. "When you have multiple people scoring and feeding the ball ... I mean, we had seven assists on (18) goals so we're really working it and we're playing as a team. Maddie does a lot but I think we do a good job of spreading it around as a whole team, too."
For Fenwick, it was an uphill battle throughout. Already down five players, including three starters due to various reasons, the Crusaders struggled with penalties and were forced to play one or two down on multiple occasions. Still, they continued to battle.
Freshman Breanna Gonzalez (4 goals) scored just before the half to give her team life, and the Crusaders then opened the second half with two unanswered from Lauren Woods (4 goals). Gonzalez was starting her first career game due to the absence of other starters and showed she's very capable of competing at a high level.
A free position score from McDonald (eight of her ten goals came in those situations) made it a 14-8 game with just under 14 minutes to play, and Fenwick was then whistled for two consecutive penalties making a comeback that much more difficult.
It was an 18-9 game with six-plus minutes to go when another two penalties were given to Fenwick, and although they fought hard and were able to score a few shorthanded goals, Essex Tech ultimately hung on.
"It was really the draw controls that put us behind in this game," admitted Bishop Fenwick coach Jillian Robinson. "They were dominating on the draw. Every time we did get the ball we would score and our attack worked really well together. We have a really solid four players down there that can move the ball so when you put five goals up playing two girls down, that just says so much about our team."
One of the Fenwick players to miss Friday's tilt was Kayla Carlin. The senior standout got hit in the mouth against St. Mary's last time out and had two of her front teeth knocked out; the hope is she can return to action sooner rather than later.
Hannah Bettencourt added two goals in the loss while Frankie Herbert had the other. The Crusaders had seven assists on their 11 goals.
For Essex Tech, Gwilliam highlighted the defensive play of Ava Allaire. Martinez finished with four goals, McLeod had two and Olivia Isidro had the other.
"We're doing a lot of things we want to but have a few things to clean up," said Gwilliam. "But if we keep this up, and clean those things up we're going to be in great shape going down the road."