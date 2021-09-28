BEVERLY — Being held off the scoreboard three times early in the season might shake any soccer team’s confidence in the offensive end. The senior led Peabody High girls knew if they kept putting in the effort, the goals would come.
That faith was rewarded on a rainy Tuesday afternoon at Beverly’s Frank Forti Field, a notoriously difficult place for Northeastern Conference opponents to play.
Senior Emily McDonough netted a natural hat trick and the Tanners left with a resounding 5-0 win over the Panthers. It was Peabody’s first win over Beverly on the road since 2017.
“It was our best game of the season, for sure,” said first-year Peabody coach Andrew Douglass, his team suddenly unbeaten in three straight and 3-2-2 on the year. “Even though we’ve been having a hard time putting the ball in the net, these girls have been coming to practice and working hard. This is huge for our confidence.”
Beverly (now 4-3) lost for the third time in its last four outings and may have been a bit fatigued after playing four games in eight days. The Tanners won the majority of the 50/50 balls, many of which led to McDonough’s second half goals.
Those scores broke open a 1-0 game and came in a variety of ways. The first was an uncovered rebound off a McKayla Fisher shot at the 47 minute mark. Just over four minutes later, McDonough lofted a bouncing shot into the box that took a weird hop and evaded the Beverly keeper to make it 3-0.
In the next minute, assisted by Fisher again, McDonough drilled a 25-yard shot that bent into the opposite top corner to put the Tanners in total command.
“Emily’s movement off the ball was very impressive,” said Douglass. “She played very well physically, did well with her back to the net and finished. She also dug in defensively when she had to. It was a complete effort.”
Peabody keeper Emma Bloom also collected her third consecutive shutout. She made seven saves and was aided by some tremendous defense by Alyson Bettencourt and Maddy Scacchi.
“We made some good individual plays at times, but we didn’t play as a team,” Beverly coach Samantha Charest said. “We’ll regroup and we’ll work on that.”
Connie Paturelli gave Peabody the lead for good when she finished a rebound from a corner try in the first half. Beverly successfully defended a few Tanner corners in the opening 40 minutes, but this one produced a nice rebound and an open look.
“We’ve got two big kids in Maddy and Logan (Lomasney) who can win those balls in the air. Anything that pops out to the center mids, they’re waiting for that tap in,” Douglass said.
Beverly’s best pressure came in the last ten minutes of the first half. Meghan Block, a junior, and Maddy Young, a freshman, gave the hosts a big lift with their passing and passion. The Panthers earned a couple of corners and Peabody took a timeout to regroup.
Getting to the half still ahead was a turning point for the Tanners. Rain fell a bit harder in the second stanza and the slippery turf and wet ball meant no shot on goal was an easy save. Lomasney capped off the scoring with a long blast from about 40 yards away in the 78th minute.
“Both keepers did a good job in the conditions. The rain definitely helped us a little bit today, but we also showed our team speed getting to those balls,” Douglass said. “Beverly’s young but they’re a very technically sound team and they played hard. Anytime you can beat a team like that, it’s a good day.”