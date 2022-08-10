Endicott College football head coach Paul McGonagle has announced changes to his coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season.
Matthew Popino, who currently serves as the program’s defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach, has been officially promoted to assistant head coach. Popino will continue to coach his position groups along with assisting McGonagle in all other aspects of the program.
Meanwhile, Luke Bakanowsky (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Casey McDonnell (offensive line), TJ Lesniewski (linebackers), Tyler Alicudo (wide receivers), and Mehdi Squalli (defensive line) are new additions to this year’s staff.
“I’m pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Popino as assistant head coach. Matt has done a phenomenal job over the past three years defensively, impacted our overall play and enhanced the culture of our program,” McGonagle said in a press release. “In addition to Coach Popino, I am excited to welcome Luke Bakanowsky, TJ Lesniewski, Casey McDonnell, Tyler Alicudo, and former student-athlete and captain Mehdi Squalli to our staff. They come with years of experience in a variety of areas including the FCS level, surrounding high school programs, and a true knowledge of our program’s values.”
Along with the additions, Tad Beuchert (kickers/punters), Kendall Dardy-Jones (assistant defensive backs), Jack Dustin (strength & conditioning), Bob Holmes (defensive backs/safeties), Joe Kalosky ‘20 (offensive assistant) and Mark Ledbetter (running backs) will return for the 2022 campaign.
Endicott opens its season at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3 at St. Lawrence.