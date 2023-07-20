The best mentors are the ones that pass on so much inspiration that their pupils want to pay it forward by guiding others in the same way.
New Hamilton-Wenham varsity field hockey coach Emma McGonagle knows how fortunate she was to have one of those special mentors, having played for the legendary Donna Andersen up at Triton Regional. The relationships she built as a Viking were life-changing and she’s excited to help some young Generals enjoy those same experiences as a coach.
“That lasting impact your coaches have on you is irreplaceable,” said McGonagle. “I’ve always wanted to get involved in coaching at the high school level and this was the year I was able to make it work. I’m so excited to build those lasting relationships ... working with kids and watching them grow for four years at the high school level is a very special thing.”
McGonagle played field hockey at Franklin Pierce in college and has been coaching club field hockey at Seacoast United for the last four seasons. She’s worked with the U-19 and U-16 teams while also running skills classes for players ranging in age from 10-19. That mixture of both teaching the skills and basics of field hockey and also strategizing and in-game coaching is something she truly enjoys.
“The more natural your stick movements can feel the better, right? You learn the strengths of every group and adjust and adapt your plans and drills to that audience,” McGonagle explained.
The 25-year-old former Cape Ann League all-star takes over an improving Generals squad. Leigh Mason stepped down after five seasons having compiled a record of 13-44-8; H-W also made back-to-back D4 state tournament appearances and their 7-11-1 mark in 2022 was more wins than the previous four seasons combined, so things certainly appear headed upwards.
“We’re thrilled to have coach McGongale leading our field hockey program this year and into the future,” H-W AD Craig Genualdo said. “She played at a high level in college after a great career in the CAL and has spent several years coaching competitive field hockey on the club circuit. She has a great approach to educational athletics, and we cannot wait for her to get started.”
Building the youth program in Hamilton and Wenham is one of McGonagle’s goals. She didn’t pick up a field hockey stick until she was in eighth grade, so she’s well aware that you can start as a teenager and have great success. Getting started even earlier is still a massive advantage.
“I think every kid should have that chance at a younger age,” said McGonagle, who works as a quality control scientist at Pfizer in Andover. “Growing the program and getting involved in the youth level is important. A lot of the neighboring towns have the youth programs. There’s huge interest out there.”
Also having played soccer as a kid plus varsity softball and track at Triton, McGonagle knows the value of a multi-dimensional, multi-sport athlete. For her, field hockey was a game she fell in love with almost immediately.
“I love it the second I picked up the stick. Ms. A pushed me to try out and it changed my life,” said McGonagle. “The second I got the stick in my hands I just loved everything about it. I had great teammates, great coaches and I just felt a passion for the game. I loved the pace of it.”
Familiarity with the Cape Ann League is another plus. She knows the fields and rivals and one of her high school teammates, Courtney Brown, is the head coach at Manchester Essex.
“It’s a great league and I know a lot of teams have had playoff success,” said McGonagle. “That raises up everyone’s level.”