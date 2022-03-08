BEVERLY — If the Beverly High and Central Catholic boys basketball teams played each other in a seven-game series, chances are it would go the distance.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the MIAA’s statewide tournament implements a one-and-done format and in Tuesday night’s Division 1 Round of 16 bout between the two teams, it was the visiting Raiders who played just a smidge better.
Led by an outstanding all-around performance from senior captain Xavier McKenzie, Central withstood every Beverly push, eventually pulling away in the final minutes for an 82-75 triumph in front of a jam-packed crowd at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse. McKenzie finished with 39 points and eight rebounds for the ninth-seeded Raiders, who will now move on to face top-seeded BC High in the Elite 8.
“Coming in I knew this was probably a coin flip game,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team finishing one of the best seasons in school history with a 21-3 record. “If we played them 10 times, each team probably wins five.
“It sucks to lose and I’m disappointed,” he added. “I’m upset, but not with our effort or how we played. The kids were right there tonight ... just a great high school basketball game and a lot of fun.”
With just under four minutes to play, Panther standout Gabe Copeland (28 points, 6 rebounds) took matters into his own hands. The junior swingman poured in seven straight points, including a triple, a steal and a transition layup to give Beverly a 70-69 lead heading into crunch time.
But then the turning point of the game took place — and it came in favor of the visitors.
Central misfired on an outside shot, but Sean Njenga was there for the putback at the rim and a one-point lead for his team. Two possessions later, Domenic Malvey swiped a steal and scored in transition, then forced a second Beverly turnover that led to a pair of free throws for McKenzie.
All of a sudden it was a 79-70 lead for Central with less than a minute to play, and that was just about all she wrote.
“Those turnovers really killed us because we had gone (ahead), then had the turnovers and they converted on both of them,” said Karakoudas. “We just didn’t execute some stuff down the stretch, but absolutely not an effort issue. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”
Prior to the frenzy down the stretch, Beverly had climbed out of multiple holes. The Panthers trailed 24-15 after the first quarter and remained behind by seven (39-32) at the half.
Central threatened to go into the final frame with a substantial lead, but Beverly’s Dylan Crowley had other plans. He scored five points in the final five seconds of the third quarter, drilling a corner triple off a tremendous pass from Copeland, then swiping a steal and converting another jumper to beat the buzzer and make it a 55-52 game.
The run continued for Beverly early in the fourth, as sophomore Ryder Frost (23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists) scored six quick points to put the Orange-and-Black back in front for the first time since the second quarter.
Frost and Copeland truly did everything in their power to keep their team in it, but McKenzie ultimately proved too much. The UMass Boston-bound senior scored eight points in the third and 12 more in the fourth, going 12-for-13 from the free throw line and continuously keeping Beverly on its heels defensively. When he wasn’t getting to the rim or canning a contested jumper, he was finding Marcus Rivera (17 points) for a big time bucket.
“What can you say about Xavier McKenzie?,” asked Central head coach Mark Dunham. “There’s not a player I’d rather have in the state than X. We have a lot of trust in him and know going into any game we’ll have a puncher’s chance with him out there.”
“We tried a couple different things on him, some hard hedging, some hard doubles,” Karakoudas said of his team’s defense against McKenzie. “Then we tried doubling him right away ... obviously he’s the ace over there, but I can’t say enough about Rivera stepping up and hitting big shots when McKenzie had to get off the ball.”
While the loss certainly stings, the future is undoubtedly bright in The Garden City. Beverly will graduate two key senior captains in Nick Braganca and Griffin Francis, as well as five other seniors (Brady Trask, Zack Sparkman, Aidan Mountain, Nick Fox and Lucas Aguiar), but returns an excellent core that includes Frost, Copeland, Crowley and Rook Landman (7 points, 6 assists Tuesday).
“The worst part right now is I have to go in there and say goodbye to those seniors,” said Karakoudas after the game ended. “The loss will fade away, but not being able to coach these guys again doesn’t. I couldn’t have asked for better captains in Nick and Griffin, and really all seven seniors led by example with their hustle and their attitude. That’s really all you can ask for.”
Tuesday’s game drew better than 1,000 fans, and Karakoudas complimented the city’s support all season long.
“Nobody has better fans than Beverly,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier to be here and be a part of it.”
Central Catholic 82, Beverly 75
MIAA Division 1 Round of 16 at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly High
Beverly: Dylan Crowley 3-0-7, Griffin Francis 2-0-4, Zack Sparkman 1-0-2, Ryder Frost 8-4-23, Rook Landman 3-1-7, Nick Braganca 2-0-4, Gabe Copeland 11-5-28. Totals: 30-9-75.
Central: Markys Bridgewater 3-0-6, Xavier McKenzie 12-12-39, Domenic Malvey 4-0-9, Marcus Rivera 6-2-17, Sean Njenga 4-2-10, Nick Sangermano 1-0-3. Totals: 30-16-82.
Halftime: 39-32, Central Catholic
3-Pointers: B — Frost 3, Crowley, Copeland; C — McKenzie 3, Rivera 2, Malvey, Sangermano.
Records: B 21-3; C 16-5