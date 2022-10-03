PEABODY — No matter the sport, most goalies like facing shots. It keeps them active and engaged in the game and they want the challenge of stopping whatever their opponents throw at them.
So what happens when the opposite occurs and a netminder sees virtually no action?
"I felt like I was watching the game in my own little cave. I felt really isolated," said Beverly High senior Amelia Massa, who didn't face a single shot on goal during the first three quarters of Monday's game against host Peabody.
While the Panthers were dominant — the ball only crossed midfield three times the entire afternoon — the Tanners and their own keeper, Gianna Digianfelice, were particularly stingy at the other end of the field in keeping the Orange-and-Black off the scoreboard.
Ultimately, though, the Panthers broke through, getting a pair of goals in the fourth quarter from senior captain Noelle McLane to take a 2-0 triumph on the turf at Coley Lee Field.
"When three quarters had passed and we hadn't scored yet, we were like 'Come on, we have to get one here in the fourth," said 17-year-old McLane, who now has a team-leading five goals this season.
So Beverly (3-5-1) head coach Trish Murphy decided to make a radical change after 45 minutes, swapping up her forward lines in an attempt to generate more offense. She moved McLane, normally a center forward, back to left midfield (where she was still involved in corners) and inserted a pair of defenders, Ella Maloblocki and Kyla Perron, up front while adding a fourth forward.
Ultimately, it paid off. McLane broke the stalemate 1:41 into the final quarter off a corner when she took a return pass from senior midfielder Sophie Rogers and knocked it into the Peabody net at the far post.
Her second tally came on one of the rare times that the circle in front of Digianfelice (10 saves) wasn't packed with Peabody defenders. Perron got the ball up to Elliot Lund, and the sophomore's shot was tipped by McLane and ricocheted into the cage.
"It was frustrating talking after 15 minutes, then 30 minutes and 45 minutes, of having nothing to show for the fact we were dominating," said Murphy. "So we switched it up because I needed people to be hungry for a goal up front. They had a presence that last quarter."
Massa — the team's biggest on-field cheerleader, yelling encouragement to her teammates downfield from the first whistle until the last ("my throat is usually sore after games from doing it," she laughed) — faced just one shot, coming with 4:53 to play, and kicked it aside easily. The result was the 17-year-old's first shutout of the season.
"This is big because it'll bringing us that much closer to a playoff berth, which we're all really happy about," she said.
Peabody (4-7) overall worked tirelessly on defense against incessant pressure from the visitors, packing it in to prevent as many shots as possible from reaching Digianfelice. When shots did get through, she had mostly clean looks at them.
"Beverly is very skilled, so to keep them to just two goals, both coming in the last quarter, says a lot about how well we played in our own end," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, whose team had its three-game winning streak snapped.
"Gianna was really cool and composed back there, and the girls in front of her — Illiana Nikolouzos, Ashella Correa, Sonja Sojli and (sweeper) Gabriella Carvalho on defense, plus Kyra Buckley, Meghan Collins, Siobhan Smith and Victoria McCoy at midfield — did everything they could to keep their players out of the scoring circle with their hustle."
For Beverly, Cerys Murphy and Lily Shea did a fine job keeping the ball hemmed in the Peabody zone from their midfield spots.
The same could be said for Perron. "I love her playing style," said Massa. "There was on instance today she was down on the turf, flat on her stomach, and still controlling the ball with her stick and making plays. She can maneuver her body around any other player with stickhandling, too, even against double teams. She's amazing."
"This win was a big one because it's a strong start to a three-game week for us (including Marblehead Thursday and Burlington Friday)," added McLane. "We worked really well together, and it's a big confidence booster for us team-wise heading into the rest of the week."