BEVERLY — In a sport not generally known for its offensive fireworks, Noelle McLane exploded like the grand finale at West Beach on the Fourth of July.
A junior forward, McLane notched her second hat trick of the season for Beverly to pace the hosts to a 6-2 triumph over Peabody on the turf at Forti Field.
McLane got the scoring started four minutes into the second quarter, converting a nice cross-crease feed from senior captain Jamie DuPont (2 assists) for the goal. Then, after the visiting Tanners scored right before the half to make it 2-1 at intermission, McLane scored two more in less than two minutes of the third quarter, giving her team some much needed breathing room at 4-1.
"Honestly, communication is the key out there as far as being aware where you are on the field and working together," said the 16-year-old McLane, who scored three times in a win over Saugus earlier this season. "A lot of the goals we got today were off of quick passes followed by a quick shot on net. Jamie and I were making we were aware of where both the defense and the goalie were in those situations."
All three of McLane's goals came in transition; two off of slick passes from DuPont and one after a strong individual effort out front.
"I was really happy with the team's effort. We needed it, especially an offensive game like that," said Beverly head coach Trish Murphy, whose team improved to 2-3-3. "We came out and were aggressive in the circle, which we've been focusing on in practice.
"As a utility player that we can use anywhere, Jamie is the mastermind of setting up all the plays," added Murphy. "She had been playing more in the defensive end of the field to help prevent goals, but we changed up our format to start the game in hopes of creating offensive advantages for ourselves, and Jamie did that. She's really able to see the field more so than anyone else, and that vision of the field and her mindset allowed up to set up some really nice goals for Noelle."
Peabody, whose two goals came from captain Jackie Scopa (off a nice pass from fellow captain Gina Terrazzano) late in the first half and a third period marker from the squad's third senior captain, Bella DiCicco, just seemed "tired" according to head coach Tawny Palmieri.
"There was a lot of miscommunication on our part, for whatever reason," said Palmieri, her team falling to 2-5. "Our defense wasn't what it normally is, and Gianna (DiGianfelice, the team's goalie) usually makes a ton of saves. Just one of those days ... but I don't know why."
McLane said that she and DuPont work on 2-on-1's in practice so that it becomes muscle memory: when one of them has the ball driving towards the opponent's net, the other does the same while looking for a potential pass.
"It's natural for Jamie and I," said McLane, who leads the Panthers with six goals. "Mostly, we want to get the shot off as quickly as we can. I look up before shooting to see where the goalie is, then try to put the ball in the opposite place from where she is."
Freshman Elliot Lund added her first two varsity goals for the Orange-and-Black, while sophomore Keira Day scored off a second period corner, with sophomore classmate Lily Shea assisting.
Goaltender Amelia Massa made four saves to pick up the win for Beverly, with DiGianfelice stopping four shots for Peabody.
"The last few years we've had some great games with Beverly, so this was obviously disappointing," said Palmieri. "We need to figure out what went wrong quickly and go about fixing it."
Beverly junior midfielder Caroline Hickey assisted on one of Lund's goals to earn her second point of the season. In addition, Murphy lauded the play of sophomore defender Ella Maloblocki ("she's playing with more confidence and was stopping Peabody opportunities before they got into the circle") as well as junior Brooke Davies, moved back from forward to the midfield and excelling there.