Tara McLaughlin had three goals and two assists while Peabody's Amanda Bradley also netted three goals as the Salem State women's lacrosse team downed Gordon College, 13-7, Thursday evening.
Rose Sullivan and Danvers' Mackenzie Schmink each had a pair of tallies for the Vikings, who scored eight straight times after giving up the game's opening goal. Taylor Sujko, Joni Hill and Marissa McClellan added solo scores for the winners, while goaltender Charlie Orth made 18 saves.
For Gordon (now 0-4), Abigail Mansfield, Lena Larson and Molly Guthrie all scored two times while Megan Gordon did so once. Rebecca Resnick finished with 11 saves in net.
