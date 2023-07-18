Fresh off a strong performance at last week’s Massachusetts Amateur, former St. John’s Prep standout Nick McLaughlin kept the ball rolling in Monday’s opener for the 94th New England Amateur Championship.
Playing out of Far Corner Golf in Boxford, McLaughlin was one of just five golfers to go under par at host The Woodlands Club in Falmouth, ME. He fired a 1-under 71 with five birdies, including three straight on holes 11, 12 and 13. McLaughlin currently sits alone in fifth place heading into Tuesday’s round, trailing Day 1 leader Michael Arsenault (4-under par 68) by three strokes.
Fellow former Eagle Alex Landry, as well as Tedesco’s George Zolotas, both carded 3-over par 75s to land in a tie for 38th while Ferncroft’s Peter McDonald managed a 6-over 78 (T77). Vanderbilt’s John Broderick, who set the competitive course record at Essex County Club last week during the Mass. Am., shot an even par 72 for a tie in sixth place.
Play will continue Tuesday morning back at The Woodlands Club.
