The Woodlands Club wasn’t as forgiving for Nick McLaughlin on Wednesday for Round 2 of the 94th New England Amateur Championship.
After firing a 1-under par 71 in his opener on Tuesday, the St. John’s Prep graduate had three double bogeys in a five hole stretch in his second round, ultimately finishing with an 80 on the scorecard. Still, McLaughlin found himself safely inside the cut line (T38th) and will be back at it on Thursday with hopes of shooting up the leaderboard.
The course has been difficult for many in the field, with just four golfers sitting at 1-under par or better, led by George Wright Golf Club’s Joseph Lenane at 7-under par (70-67). Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club is currently second at -3 (70-71) while both Connor Goode (Glastonbury Hills, CT) and Ryan Schollins (Bald Peak CC, NH) are at -1.
No other locals made the cut; McLaughlin will tee off at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday looking to improve his positioning.