Chris Francoeur, the former St. John's Prep star, shot an even par 71 Tuesday at the Bay Club Golf Course in Mattapoisett for a two-day score of 139, advancing to match play at the 112nd Massachusetts Amateur Championship.
He is in a first place tie with Matt Parziale heading into the match play format of the tournament, where the top 32 golfers will face off head-to-head in a bracket-style stroke play format to determine a winner on Friday.
Going into the day in a second place tie, Francoeur eagled the par-5 15th hole and also birdied the 17th. He had bogeys on the 7th and 18th holes.
Two other local players qualified for match play (which begins Wednesday) by finishing among the top 32 scorers after two rounds of stroke play.
Nick Maccario, who also calls St. John's Prep his alma mater, played even par golf at Bay Club Tuesday to finish at a plus-2 144 over the two days to punch his qualifying ticket. Another former Eagle and 2015 Mass. Amateur champion Nick McLaughlin of Tedesco Country Club, shot his second consecutive 72 to also card a 144 over two days on the links.
Kernwood's Aidan Emmerich finished with a 4-over par 146 and was one of nine players vying for one of the last eight qualifying spots as of press time.