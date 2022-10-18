The Beverly High golf team is going back to the state championship match — and they’ll do so as Division 2 North champions.
Led by another stellar performance from senior Aidan LeBlanc, the Panthers took home the sectional title at Robert T. Lynch Municipal Golf Course with a low cumulative score of 297. LeBlanc snared medalist honors with a sizzling 2-under par 68.
With the victory, Beverly moves on to next Tuesday’s state championship at Maplegate Country Club in Bellingham.
“Today was a great day,” said Panthers’ head coach Craig Wiley, whose team went unbeaten during the regular season at 13-0. “We sat down as a team before the summer and talked about our goals. We accomplished the undefeated NEC season and today we won the North sectionals. Now we can look towards states.
“I’m so proud of all the players on our team,” Wiley continued. “The commitment, focus and fun we have had this year has totally shown in our results.”
In firing the tournament-low 68, LeBlanc strung together his usual consistent round: mostly pars with a few birdies — even a double-bogey couldn’t stop him from coming out on top.
“His game has always been consistent over the past two years here at Beverly,” added Wiley. “I am proud of him on how was able to perform today and am looking forward to seeing how he finishes off next week at the state championship.”
While LeBlanc earned top honors, he certainly didn’t do it all by himself. Will Ryan fired a 74, Jack Ryan was close behind at 77, and Dylan Hunter added a 78. Ryan Avila (84) and Ian Paddock (82) also fared well, although their scores were not needed towards the team total.
Masconomet also qualified for states with a team total of 321. Jack Mertz carded a 75 to lead the way, followed by Tyler Feldberg’s 78, Max DeMayo’s 81 and Anthony Cerbone’s 87. Logan McKenna and Cole Velardo rounded out the Chieftains scores with 89s.
For Marblehead, Matt Weed advanced as an individual with a smooth 77, while Christopher Locke and Charlie Grenier each shot 84.
Danvers got some strong play from Trevor McNeil (82), Braden Coyne (83) and Bryson Clark (84), with Brendan Glowik (87) also breaking 90. For Bishop Fenwick, Louis Spychalski was the low man with an 81, followed by Anthony Picano’s 89. St. Mary’s (337) had solid showings from, among others, Shea Newhall (78) and eighth grader Anthony Barror of Beverly (88).
