Peabody West Little League's Williamsport all-star team has won the District 16 and Section 4 championships and will be playing in the Massachusetts state tournament in Gloucester over the next few days. Peabody West plays in the Final Four on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the top two teams meeting for the state title Sunday at noon.
Here are profiles of the 13 youngsters looking to win Peabody West Little League's third ever state championship. Pick up Friday's print edition for full color "baseball card" style portraits of all 13 players.
Mark Bettencourt
Number: 14
Height, Weight: 5-foot-3, 150 pounds
Position(s): First base & Pitcher
Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite movie or TV show: "Major League"
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Dream Job: Major League Baseball player
Thad Broughton
Number: 6
Height, Weight: 5-foot-7, 115 pounds
Position(s): Left field
Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts
Favorite subject in school: Social studies
Favorite movie or TV show: Survivor
Favorite food: Pizza
Dream Job: Play in the NBA
Gabriel Casiano
Number: 21
Height, Weight: 5-foot-4, 130 pounds
Position(s): Right field
Favorite baseball player: Roberto Clemente
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"
Favorite food: Pizza
Dream Job: Playing in the NFL
Jimmy DiCarlo
Number: 3
Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 95 pounds
Position(s): Shortstop & Pitcher
Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers
Favorite subject in school: Social studies
Favorite food: Steak
Dream Job: Major League Baseball player
Damian Gregory
Number: 2
Height, weight: 4-foot-11, 82 pounds
Position(s): Left field & Second base
Favorite baseball player: Ken Griffey Jr.
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite movie or TV show: "The Benchwarmers"
Favorite food: Steak
Dream Job: Playing in the NBA
Aidan Horgan
Number: 11
Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 90 pounds
Position(s): Catcher
Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite movie or TV show: Anything on ESPN
Favorite food: Pasta
Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball
Brendan Kobierski
Number: 5
Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 120 pounds
Position(s): Third base & Pitcher
Favorite baseball player: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Favorite subject in school: Lunch
Favorite movie or TV show: "I am Legend"
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball
Ty Lomasney
Number: 00
Height, Weight: 5-foot, 84 pounds
Position(s): Left field
Favorite baseball player: Ken Griffey Jr.
Favorite subject in school: Gym
Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"
Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs
Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball
Anthony Modugno
Number: 7
Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 125 pounds
Position(s): Center field
Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts
Favorite subject in school: Math
Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"
Favorite food: French toast
Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball
Cullen Pasterick
Number: 1
Height, Weight: 5-foot-3, 135 pounds
Position(s): Pitcher, First base, Second base, Third base
Favorite baseball player: Mike Trout
Favorite subject in school: Gym
Favorite movie or TV show: "Major League"
Favorite food: Mac 'n' Cheese
Dream Job: Major League Baseball player
Stephen Saggese
Number: 22
Height, Weight: 5-foot, 94 pounds
Position(s): Pitcher & Right Field
Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers
Favorite subject in school: Gym
Favorite movie or TV show: Family Guy
Favorite food: Meatballs
Dream Job: Play in the NBA
Ryan Skerry
Number: 5
Height, Weight: 4-foot-9, 80 pounds
Position(s): Pitcher, Shortstop, Second base
Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts
Favorite subject in school: History
Favorite movie or TV show: "Billy Madison"
Favorite food: Steak
Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball
Jackson Taylor
Number: 28
Height, Weight: 5-foot-1, 95 pounds
Position(s): Center field
Favorite baseball player: Kike Hernandez
Favorite subject in school: Gym
Favorite movie or TV show: "The Benchwarmers"
Favorite food: Pasta
Dream Job: Doctor
