Peabody West Little League's Williamsport all-star team has won the District 16 and Section 4 championships and will be playing in the Massachusetts state tournament in Gloucester over the next few days. Peabody West plays in the Final Four on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the top two teams meeting for the state title Sunday at noon.

Peabody West Cards

Here are profiles of the 13 youngsters looking to win Peabody West Little League's third ever state championship. Pick up Friday's print edition for full color "baseball card" style portraits of all 13 players.

Mark Bettencourt

Number: 14

Height, Weight: 5-foot-3, 150 pounds

Position(s): First base & Pitcher

Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie or TV show: "Major League"

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Dream Job: Major League Baseball player

Thad Broughton

Number: 6

Height, Weight: 5-foot-7, 115 pounds

Position(s): Left field

Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts

Favorite subject in school: Social studies

Favorite movie or TV show: Survivor

Favorite food: Pizza 

Dream Job: Play in the NBA

Gabriel Casiano

Number: 21

Height, Weight: 5-foot-4, 130 pounds

Position(s): Right field

Favorite baseball player: Roberto Clemente

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"

Favorite food: Pizza 

Dream Job: Playing in the NFL

Jimmy DiCarlo

Number: 3

Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 95 pounds

Position(s): Shortstop & Pitcher

Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers

Favorite subject in school: Social studies

Favorite food: Steak 

Dream Job: Major League Baseball player

Damian Gregory

Number: 2 

Height, weight: 4-foot-11, 82 pounds

Position(s): Left field & Second base

Favorite baseball player: Ken Griffey Jr.

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie or TV show: "The Benchwarmers"

Favorite food: Steak

Dream Job: Playing in the NBA

Aidan Horgan

Number: 11

Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 90 pounds

Position(s): Catcher

Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie or TV show: Anything on ESPN

Favorite food: Pasta 

Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball 

Brendan Kobierski

Number: 5

Height, Weight: 6-foot-1, 120 pounds

Position(s): Third base & Pitcher

Favorite baseball player: Fernando Tatis Jr.

Favorite subject in school: Lunch

Favorite movie or TV show: "I am Legend"

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball

Ty Lomasney

Number: 00

Height, Weight: 5-foot, 84 pounds

Position(s): Left field

Favorite baseball player: Ken Griffey Jr.

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"

Favorite food: Spaghetti and meatballs 

Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball

Anthony Modugno

Number: 7

Height, Weight: 5-foot-2, 125 pounds

Position(s): Center field

Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts

Favorite subject in school: Math

Favorite movie or TV show: "The Sandlot"

Favorite food: French toast

Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball

Cullen Pasterick

Number: 1

Height, Weight: 5-foot-3, 135 pounds

Position(s): Pitcher, First base, Second base, Third base

Favorite baseball player: Mike Trout

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite movie or TV show: "Major League"

Favorite food: Mac 'n' Cheese

Dream Job: Major League Baseball player

Stephen Saggese

Number: 22

Height, Weight: 5-foot, 94 pounds

Position(s): Pitcher & Right Field

Favorite baseball player: Raffy Devers

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite movie or TV show: Family Guy

Favorite food: Meatballs 

Dream Job: Play in the NBA

Ryan Skerry

Number: 5

Height, Weight: 4-foot-9, 80 pounds

Position(s): Pitcher, Shortstop, Second base

Favorite baseball player: Xander Bogaerts

Favorite subject in school: History

Favorite movie or TV show: "Billy Madison"

Favorite food: Steak 

Dream Job: Playing Major League Baseball

Jackson Taylor

Number: 28

Height, Weight: 5-foot-1, 95 pounds

Position(s): Center field

Favorite baseball player: Kike Hernandez

Favorite subject in school: Gym

Favorite movie or TV show: "The Benchwarmers"

Favorite food: Pasta

Dream Job: Doctor

