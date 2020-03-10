AUSTIN AYER
Year in school: Junior
Age: 16
Position: Forward/Center
Height/Weight: 6-4, 183 pounds
Nickname: None
Favorite player: Damian Lillard
Favorite TV show: Friends
BRENNAN FROST
Year in school: Junior
Age: 16
Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 pounds
Nickname: B-Frosty
Favorite player: Avery Bradley
Favorite TV show: Lost
CAM JONES
Year in school: Junior
Age: 17
Position: Guard/Forward
Height/Weight: 6-2, 160 pounds
Nickname: Cammy J.
Favorite player: LeBron James
Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out
DAMIAN BOURAS
Year in school: Senior
Age: 18
Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
Height/Weight: 5-9, 147 pounds
Nickname: Dame Time
Favorite player: Russell Westbrook
Favorite TV show: Power
DUNCAN MORELAND
Year in school: Senior
Age: 18
Position: Small Forward
Height/Weight: 6-2, 195 pounds
Nickname: D-Man
Favorite player: LeBron James
Favorite TV show: Lucifer
DYLAN CROWLEY
Year in school: Freshman
Age: 15
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 5-11, 135
Nickname: D-Crow
Favorite player: Jayson Tatum
Favorite TV show: Friends
GABE COPELAND
Year in school: Freshman
Age: 15
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 pounds
Nickname: Big G
Favorite player: LeBron James
Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out
JACK CROWLEY
Year in school: Senior
Age: 18
Position: Forward/Center
Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 pounds
Nickname: J-Crow
Favorite player: Marcus Smart
Favorite TV show: Friends
JUSTIN DE LA CRUZ
Year in school: Senior
Age: 17
Position: Point guard
Height/Weight: 5-11, 174 pounds
Nickname: J Boogie
Favorite player: Steph Curry
Favorite TV show: Wild ‘n Out
KEVIN REGAN
Year in school: Junior
Age: 17
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 5-9, 170 pounds
Nickname: Chef Kev
Favorite player: Kevin Durant
Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out
NICHOLAS FOX
Year in school: Sophomore
Age: 16
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-2, 195 pounds
Nickname: Fick
Favorite player: Ted Williams
Favorite TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants
NICK BRAGANCA
Year in school: Sophomore
Age: 16
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds
Nickname: Nicky B.
Favorite player: LeBron James
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
ROOK LANDMAN
Year in school: Freshman
Age: 15
Position: Point Guard
Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 pounds
Nickname: None
Favorite player: James Harden
Favorite TV show: The Office
TRESTON ABREU
Year in school: Sophomore
Age: 15
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds
Nickname: Tres
Favorite player: Carmelo Anthony
Favorite TV show: Power
ZACK SPARKMAN
Year in school: Sophomore
Age: 16
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-0, 175
Nickname: Biz Z
Favorite player: Jayson Tatum
Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones
####
COACHING STAFF
Head coach
MATT KARAKOUDAS
Age: 36
Hometown: Lynn
Years coaching: Seven as head coach (3 at Beverly; 4 at Pope John)
Assistant Coach
JEFF DOWNEY
Age: 35
Hometown: Peabody
Years as an assistant: Nine
Assistant Coach and JV Coach
ADAM RUSSO
Age: 29
Hometown: Arlington
Years as an assistant: Five
Assistant Coach
TY SUGGS
Age: 26
Hometown: Beverly
Years as an assistant: Two
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.