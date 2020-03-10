AUSTIN AYER

Year in school: Junior

Age: 16

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-4, 183 pounds

Nickname: None

Favorite player: Damian Lillard

Favorite TV show: Friends

BRENNAN FROST

Year in school: Junior

Age: 16

Position: Shooting Guard/Small Forward

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 pounds

Nickname: B-Frosty

Favorite player: Avery Bradley

Favorite TV show: Lost

CAM JONES

Year in school: Junior

Age: 17

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-2, 160 pounds

Nickname: Cammy J.

Favorite player: LeBron James

Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out

DAMIAN BOURAS

Year in school: Senior

Age: 18

Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Height/Weight: 5-9, 147 pounds

Nickname: Dame Time

Favorite player: Russell Westbrook

Favorite TV show: Power

DUNCAN MORELAND

Year in school: Senior

Age: 18

Position: Small Forward

Height/Weight: 6-2, 195 pounds

Nickname: D-Man

Favorite player: LeBron James

Favorite TV show: Lucifer

DYLAN CROWLEY

Year in school: Freshman

Age: 15

Position: Point Guard

Height/Weight: 5-11, 135

Nickname: D-Crow

Favorite player: Jayson Tatum

Favorite TV show: Friends

GABE COPELAND

Year in school: Freshman

Age: 15

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 pounds

Nickname: Big G

Favorite player: LeBron James

Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out

JACK CROWLEY

Year in school: Senior

Age: 18

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-3, 185 pounds

Nickname: J-Crow

Favorite player: Marcus Smart

Favorite TV show: Friends

JUSTIN DE LA CRUZ

Year in school: Senior

Age: 17

Position: Point guard

Height/Weight: 5-11, 174 pounds

Nickname: J Boogie

Favorite player: Steph Curry

Favorite TV show: Wild ‘n Out

KEVIN REGAN

Year in school: Junior

Age: 17

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 5-9, 170 pounds

Nickname: Chef Kev

Favorite player: Kevin Durant

Favorite TV show: Wild n’ Out

NICHOLAS FOX

Year in school: Sophomore

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-2, 195 pounds

Nickname: Fick

Favorite player: Ted Williams

Favorite TV show: SpongeBob SquarePants

NICK BRAGANCA

Year in school: Sophomore

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Nickname: Nicky B.

Favorite player: LeBron James

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

ROOK LANDMAN

Year in school: Freshman

Age: 15

Position: Point Guard

Height/Weight: 5-11, 155 pounds

Nickname: None

Favorite player: James Harden

Favorite TV show: The Office

TRESTON ABREU

Year in school: Sophomore

Age: 15

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190 pounds

Nickname: Tres

Favorite player: Carmelo Anthony

Favorite TV show: Power

ZACK SPARKMAN

Year in school: Sophomore

Age: 16

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175

Nickname: Biz Z

Favorite player: Jayson Tatum

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones

####

COACHING STAFF

Head coach

MATT KARAKOUDAS

Age: 36

Hometown: Lynn

Years coaching: Seven as head coach (3 at Beverly; 4 at Pope John)

Assistant Coach

JEFF DOWNEY

Age: 35

Hometown: Peabody

Years as an assistant: Nine

Assistant Coach and JV Coach

ADAM RUSSO

Age: 29

Hometown: Arlington

Years as an assistant: Five

Assistant Coach

TY SUGGS

Age: 26

Hometown: Beverly

Years as an assistant: Two

