Here’s a team-by-team look at what North Shore fans can expect in this weekend’s Division 3 NCAA hockey Frozen Four at Bourque Arena in Beverly. Endicott College will face Hobart in one semifinal Friday at 7 p.m., with Adrian (Michigan) facing the University of New England prior to that at 3 p.m. The national championship is slated for Sunday at 7 p.m.
ENDICOTT GULLS
Record: 23-2-2
Head coach: R.J. Tolan (8th season, 142-42-12)
NCAA tournament history: The Gulls are in the Frozen Four for the first time; it’s the first national semifinal appearance in any sport for the Beverly school. Endicott has made the NCAA’s three times in eight varsity seasons.
How they got here: The wire-to-wire first place team in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott won its league playoff title and earned a first round NCAA bye. The Gulls topped Norwich, 3-0, in the quarterfinals for the program’s first-ever national tournament win.
Players to watch: CCC Player of the Year Andrew Kurapov (13 goals, 31 points); All-CCC second teamer Jackson Sterrett (12 goals, 28 points); All-CCC second team defenseman Cam Speck; Ryan Willett (22 assists); goalie Atticus Kelly (1.53 GAA, .940 save %); goalie Ryan Wilson (1.23 GAA, .949 save %).
The skinny: The Gulls are the only remaining team to rank in the top 5 nationally in both offense (4th, 4.30 goals per game) and defense (2nd, 1.44). It’s a tremendously deep team that has been excellent in the third period this season and even better in close games: they’re 6-1 in one-goal games. Both of Endicott’s goalies have been phenomenal, giving them the luxury of relying on either one in either game this weekend.
Fun facts: Including both the NCAA and CCC tournaments, Endicott has won seven consecutive playoff games at Bourque Arena and is 12-2 all-time on home ice in the postseason ... Endicott expects a sellout crowd of 1,200 fans for all three Frozen Four bouts ... There are 13 seniors on the Endicott roster ... Endicott assistant coaches John Carricato and Tommy Besinger were part of the Gulls’ first-ever NCAA tournament team in 2017.
HOBART STATESMEN
Record: 27-2-0
Head coach: Mark Taylor (23rd season, 379-174-54)
NCAA tournament history: Taylor has led the Statesmen to 12 NCAA tournaments, including the last eight in a row. This is the fourth Frozen Four for Hobart, which is seeking its first national championship game appearance.
How they got here: Hobart won the New England Hockey Conference regular season and tournament championship to earn the No. 2 seed in the NCAA playoffs. The Statesmen blitzed Curry, 5-1, in the quarterfinals by scoring three times in a 35-second span in the second period.
Players to watch: NEHC Player of the Year Luke Aquaro (19 goals, 36 points); NEHC Rookie of the Year Damon Beaver (0.99 goals against, .955 save percentage); NEHC All-Conference Jonah Alexander (15 goals, 33 points); All-NEHC defensemen Gaglik Malakyan and Austin Mourar; NEHC All-Rookie selection Tanner Hartman (19 points).
The skinny: Ranked No. 2 in the nation for much of the season, Hobart is arguably the most complete team in the field. The Statesmen rank first in the country in team defense, and Beaver is the nation’s leader in goals against and save percentage. The come in at No. 10 nationally in scoring offense and have not been outshot by an opponent in a single game this season. Hobart’s power play operates at 24.2 percent efficiency (22nd) and their penalty kill hits at 92.9 percent (30th).
Fun facts: The only time Hobart and Endicott have played was in the 2017 NCAA playoffs, when the Gulls jumped out to a 3-0 lead and then scored the only goal of the third period to win, 4-3, in their first-ever NCAA appearance ... The Statesmen were 18-0 at home this year ... Hobart is aligned with William Smith, where the Foster triplets of Danvers played for the women’s hockey team ... Hobart’s roster includes 12 international student-athletes with players from Canada, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
ADRIAN BULLDOGS
Record: 24-4-2
Head coach: Adam Krug (9th season, 226-48-17)
NCAA tournament history: The Bulldogs are the defending national champions and have made the NCAA tournament 11 times since 2010. This is the program’s fifth Frozen Four, the first time they’ve made back-to-back semifinals, and they’ve played in two national title games, going 1-1.
How they got here: Adrian won the NCHA regular season title and retained the Harris Cup as conference playoff champions with a rousing 8-1 win over Aurora. After receiving a bye into the NCAA quarterfinals, they defeated Wisconsin Stevens-Point, 3-2, in overtime to advance to the Frozen Four.
Players to watch: NCHA Player of the Year Matus Spodniak, the nation’s leading scorer with 29 goals and 56 points; Captain and All-NCHA selection Sam Ruffin (11 goals, 33 points); Ty Enns, one of the nation’s assist leaders with 27; All-NCHA defenseman Chase Spencer (18 assists); NCHA All-Tournament goaltender Nic Tallarico (2.36 goals against, .911 save percentage).
The skinny: The Bulldogs’ top line is the most dangerous in the country, led by Sid Watson National Player of the Year Award finalist Spodniak and his 29 goals. Their 5.67 goals per game rank second in the country, and they’re lethal on the power play with 64 tallies for a ridiculous 42 percent conversion rate. It’s a deep attack: five players have more than 10 goals, and 10 Bulldogs boast at least 25 points. They do play a wide open brand of hockey, averaging 39 shots per game while allowing 24.
Fun facts: Adrian head coach Adam Krug is the brother of former Boston Bruins fan favorite Torey Krug ... Adam Krug is an Adrian graduate who notched 129 points in two seasons ... Leading scorer Matus Spodniak calls Slovakia home, one of 16 international players on the Bulldog roster ... Adrian has never played UNE or Endicott before and defeated Hobart, 7-4, in their only meeting in last year’s NCAA playoffs ... Adrian is looking to become the first team in 11 years to repeat as Division 3 national champions and only the fourth program to ever do so.
UNE NOR’EASTERS
Record: 21-6-2
Head coach: Kevin Swallow (7th season, 122-38-13)
NCAA tournament history: It’s the second straight Frozen Four for the Nor’Easters, who’ve been to the NCAA playoffs four times in the last five tournaments. UNE is aiming to earn its first-ever NCAA title game berth.
How they got here: After being ousted from the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament in the semifinals, UNE earned an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. They blanked Plymouth State, 2-0, in the first round and stunned No. 1 overall seed Utica, 5-4, in overtime in the quarterfinals despite being outshot 62-28.
Players to watch: All-CCC forward Jake Fuss (24 assists); All-CCC defenseman Alex Sheehy; All-CCC second team forward Ryan Kuzmich (14 goals, 34 points); All-CCC second team goalie Billy Girard IV (2.33 goals against, .920 save percentage); Jared Christy (26 points); Daniel Winslow (25 points).
The skinny: It’s an opportunistic team with championship experience. UNE defeated the No. 1 seed and presumed Frozen Four host Utica in the quarterfinals, setting the stage for this weekend’s tournament in Beverly. They average a healthy 4.17 goals per game while allowing 2.24. Since being swept by Endicott in a two-game set January, UNE has gone 12-1-1 and is certainly playing its best hockey of the season.
Fun facts: The Nor’Easters are 5-0 this season in overtime ... UNE is 4-2-3 all-time at Bourque Arena ... Head coach Kevin Swallow played at the University of Maine in 2010, alongside Salem native Will O’Neill, who was previously an assistant coach at Endicott ... The UNE roster includes seven Massachusetts natives.
— Compiled by Matt Williams