Something about the North Shore Baseball League turns back the clock and makes grizzled veteran baseball players feel young again.
That was certainly the case for Beverly Recs player/manager Matt Mello Friday night. Coming off the bench to pinch hit with the game tied in the opening bout of the 2022 NSBL Finals, Mello delivered an RBI single in the top of the sixth to send the Recs to a 4-3 victory.
Brandon Bingel got the last five outs to earn the save for Beverly, allowing no hits and just one baserunner while striking out three. The Recs now lead the best-of-7 series 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.
The rematch of the 2016 Finals won by the Recs was scoreless through the first three frames with Nathan Ing of Champions (6 1/3, three strikeouts) and Nick McIntrye of Beverly (3 2/3, three strikeouts) pitched out of trouble. In the fourth Frank DiOrio launched a 2-run homer to left to break the seal. Kevin Murray's RBI single scored Matt Burgess to make it 3-0 before the Pub, seeking its first title since 2011, went to work.
Ethan Doyle's RBI single, a sacrifice fly by Bobby Jellison and James McCarty's RBI single got it tied in the bottom of the fourth. Eric DePiero came in for the Recs and put out the fire to keep it tied up, however.
Bingel and Dillon Gonzalez added hits for Beverly while Matt Burgess and Tim McCarthy were both 2-for-3. For Pub, Zach Keenan had a 2-for-3 effort and Ing and Andrew O'Neill chipped in with hits.