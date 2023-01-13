BOSTON —Ninety-two days after the 2022-03 NHL season began, the Bruins finally suffered a regulation loss on home ice.
Following a three-game road trip sweep in California, the Black-and-Gold returned to TD Garden Thursday and were handed a 3-0 loss by the Seattle Kraken before a sellout crowd of 17,850.
"I just didn't think we were sharp tonight overall in all areas of the game," defenseman Brandon Carlo said after the Bruins dropped to 32-5-4 overall and 19-1-3 at home. "We were moving pucks a little slower than we usually do from the D-zone and weren't winning our 1-on-1 battles as much in the neutral zone. That's not a great recipe and something we haven't done all year.
"It's a great learning opportunity and we can learn from that ... and not let it happen again."
Boston took two days off after returning from the West Coast Sunday night, then resumed practice Wednesday. But they ran into a red-hot Seattle team Thursday, one that has now won seven straight outings since New Year's Day. The second-year organization is now a very impressive 15-5-2 on the road.
The Kraken carried the play in the first period, took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal by Brandon Tanev, doubled it in the second when Eeli Tolvanen beat Bruins keeper Linus Ullmark, and clinched it with an empty netter from Jaden Schwartz with under two minutes to go.
Martin Jones, who was Bruins' property for all of four days in the summer of 2015 before being traded to San Jose for a pick that became current forward Trent Frederic and ex-winger Sean Kuraly, earned the shutout with 27 saves.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery alluded to some possible "mental fatigue" that his team hit at the season's midway point.
"There's no excuses," said defenseman Charlie McAvoy. "You have to show up and play every night, and we didn't play well enough tonight to get a result."
"They're a good team and we know their record on the road. The game spoke for itself," said Ullmark.
Thursday's contest marked the NHL debut of Finnish center Joona Koppanen. The 24-year-old admitted he was "nervous" taking the game's opening faceoff, but gradually those butterflies subsided after a few shifts.
"It was an awesome experience," said Koppanen, who skated between Nick Foligno and right wing Tomas Nosek on the fourth line. "I've been working hard for many years now; this was like a dream come true."
Wearing No. 45, Koopanen had 8 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time over 14 shifts. He won 5-of-7 faceoffs and was credited with one shot on goal and two hits.
Koopanen's girlfriend was at TD Garden to catch his debut; his family, he said, was back home in Tampere "watching in the middle of the night."
The Bruins won't have much time to brood, not with Toronto coming to TD Garden Saturday night.
Boston's historic first half run has overshadowed what the Maple Leafs have been able to do this far. Nine points behind Boston in the Atlantic Division, they've tasted defeat just 10 times in 43 games (including a 4-1 setback in Detroit Thursday night) and dealt the Black-and-Gold one of their only regulation losses, 2-1, on November 5 in Ontario.
McAvoy, who missed his team's first meeting with the Buds while continuing to rehab offseason surgery, noted such games "are always fun", but in the same breath acknowledged the main objective is grabbing the two points that are available against an Atlantic Division foe.
"We know we're going to get everyone's best," he said. "So I think this (loss) is good. Definitely helps to avoid complacency and entitlement when you come in and lose in your own house (for the) first time in a long time. I think we're all excited now to shift to Saturday and get back at it."
Carlo concurred.
"Yes, absolutely. I think it's great," he responded. "Saturday night against one of the other top teams in the league ... those are games that if you have trouble getting up for or are sleepy, you have an issue. So that'll be exciting. We'll be looking forward to that."