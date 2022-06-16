MARBLEHEAD -- The early bird registration deadline for the second annual Michael A Mentuck Memorial Ocean Race has now been extended until June 30, according to Bruce Baker, race chairman and vice commodore of the Boston Yacht Club.
The race is due to leave Marblehead Harbor on Thursday July 7 for the 253-nautical mile course up to the Matinicus Rock off the coast of Maine.
“We are hoping that the weather gods may be more amenable this year and enable entrants to complete the full course, starting in Marblehead and rounding the Matinicus Rock ” Baker said in a release.
Introduced last year to replace the traditional Marblehead-to-Halifax race, which was cancelled due to uncertainty about crossing the US/Canadian border, the race is named for Michael A. Mentuck, a lifetime member of the Boston Yacht Club who served as Commodore in 1989 and 1990. He was very involved with the Marblehead-to-Halifax race and, as a result, was one of only two Americans to be made honorary members of the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron.
While the start of last year’s race was delayed because of tropical storm Elsa and the length was modified to 144 nautical miles, it turned into an epic battle between two seasoned challengers: the 41-foot Tripp Africa and the 12-meter Valiant. Africa, skippered by BYC member Bump Wilcox and world champion racer Jud Smith (with BYC Rear Commodore Jay Watt on the crew) was the eventual winner, only just ahead of Valiant skippered by BYC member and MHOR veteran Gary Gregory (with J.B. Braun as tactician).
Further information about this year’s race, registration and entries can be found on the website: http://mammor.org/