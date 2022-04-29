MARBLEHEAD — The Boston Yacht Club will host the second annual Michael A Mentuck Memorial Ocean Race on Thursday, July 7.
A pandemic-induced replacement for the traditional Marblehead-to-Halifax event, the Mentuck Ocean Race gives teams the opportunity to gain long-distance racing experience, with the accessibility of staying close to shore.
Michael Mentuck, whom the race has been named after, was a commodore of the Boston Yacht Club as well as being an honorary member of the prestigious Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron.
“It’s our plan to run this race every other year opposite The Halifax,” said Bruce Baker, Vice Commodore of the Boston Yacht Club. He added that “(they) are planning for a robust fleet of racers” this year.
After departing from Marblehead Harbor, said Baker, teams will navigate to Matinicus Rock off the coast of Maine before “[finishing] back at the Boston Yacht Club for a great, safe awards party”.
Race Director Karen Tenenbaum hopes “that skippers who competed last year will join us again for this event”.
Online registration, as well as other information regarding the race, can be found on the race’s website: http://mammor.org/.