HATHORNE — Eager to snap its four-game losing streak, the Masconomet boys hockey team saw four players snap them out of that funk Monday night.
Linemates Ben Merrill, Alan Weitzman, and Johnny Mireault combined for all three goals and goaltender Tristen Dillon turned in a 31-save shutout, pacing the Chieftains past their Northeastern Conference rivals from Danvers, 3-0, at a boisterous Essex Sports Center.
"Coming in we knew it was pretty much a must win game for us," said Merrill, a 16-year-old junior left wing from Topsfield, who led the attack with a goal (which turned out to be the game-winner) and two assists. "So we just went out and did what we had to do to get that 'W'."
What Masconomet (7-7) did was slide Weitzman from right wing over to center with captain Jack Mertz injured, and promoted Mireault to up to right wing on the second line. The trio clicked, especially in its triangle offense where they rotated having two players down low near the goal mouth and one in the high slot. All three scores were a result of this.
"That line looked really good," head coach Andrew Boepple noted postgame. "Johnny has some speed and worked out well with Ben and Alan. Ben did a nice job tonight, And Alan looked really good, covering more ice at center than on the wing. (Assistant coach Don Roach) and I were both saying we might end up leaving him in the middle."
They, along with Masconomet's other two forward lines, also had success taking the body with its first forechecker.
"We rotate, talk to each other and are constantly moving," added Merrill. "It worked out really well for the three of us."
Despite the loss, Danvers (6-7-3) got what head coach Kevin Fessette called goaltender Braedyn Oteri's best outing of the season. The sophomore was active throughout and finished with 29 saves, including a shorthanded breakaway in the second period.
"Braedyn looked big, he was at the top of his crease, he was strong, and he rebounded to his home base in front of the net really well," said Fessette. "I was really happy to see him play so well. We've been telling him he'd be playing his best hockey in February, and he showed that tonight."
Mireault took it behind the Danvers net six minutes into the second period, but not before sending a drop pass to Merrill in the low slot. He hammered it home for his seventh goal of the season.
It stayed 1-0 entering the third period before the Chieftains doubled their lead on the power play. They won a faceoff in the offensive zone and Merrill got the puck over to Mireault, who beat Danvers goaltender Braedyn Oteri (29 saves) short side between his blocker and the post.
Just 71 seconds later, a feed from Merrill onto Weitzman's stick in the far circle made it 3-0.
"We also did better in the defensive zone staying on the right side of the puck," added Boepple. "We got the puck in deep very well, too. If we could beat them 1-on-1 through the neutral zone, great, but when we couldn't our guys did a nice job getting it in deep and chasing it down."
Dillon made all the first saves he needed to in the Masconomet net, picking up his fourth win in six decisions and the first shutout of the 2022-23 season.
"Tristen's a good goaltender, a good kid, and the boys all love him," said Merrill. "He lifted us up tonight."
On a night that featured 15 penalties, Danvers — which plays Beverly on Wednesday night — was unable to cash in on multiple man advantage opportunities, including a 5-on-3 and a 5-minute major, both coming in the third period.
"We're still not stopping in the right areas," said Fessette. "I saw better puck movement and chemistry, better getting to empty spaces, too. We just need to finish."
Masconomet will host its Senior Night against Peabody/Saugus on Wednesday, then take on Bishop Fenwick in the annual 'Can Do' Classic in memory of former coach Bob Driscoll Saturday at Bishop Fenwick.
Masconomet 3, Danvers 0
at Essex Sports Center
Masconomet;0;1;2;3
Danvers;0;0;0;0
First period: No scoring.
Second period: M, Ben Merrill (Alan Weitzman, Johnny Mireault), 6:13.
Third period: M, Mireault (Merrill), ppg, 1:23; M, Weitzman (Merrill), 2:34.
Saves: M, Tristen Dillon 31; D, Brayden Oteri 29.
Records: M, 7-7-0; D, 6-7-3.