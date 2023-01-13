Super Bowl champion St. John's Prep led the North Shore contingent with four players selected All-State by the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association.
Since football went to a statewide playoff format in the Fall of 2021, the MSHFCA has chosen 26-player All-State teams for each of the eight divisions in Massachusetts. This year, 16 from the Salem News coverage that includes the Northeastern Conference, Cape Ann League and several parochial schools were selected.
Rutgers bound wide receiver Jesse Ofurie, ace running back Carson Browne, Georgia bound defensive back Joenel Aguero (the Salem News Player of the Year) and Columbia bound defensive Mikey Nabbout were voted All-State in Division 1 from the Eagles (the only D1 school in the coverage area). Ofurie and Aguero was also voted to the prestigious MHSFCA Super 26 team (All-State for all divisions).
In Division 2, Northeastern Conference MVP and Salem News Offensive Player of the Year Shea Lynch of Peabody was All-State at quarterback after setting a new league record for career TD passes. The future Endicott Gull threw for 2,564 yards and 36 TDs. Fellow Tanner Eli Batista, a junior wide receiver who led the area in receiving yardage (1,023) and had 15 total TD's was All-State as an athlete.
For Division 3, Marblehead standout Connor Cronin (the 2021 Salem News Defensive Player of the Year) who had 152 catches for 3,089 yards in his career was All-State in the secondary. Junior Miles O'Neil had a monster year under center for the Magicians with over 2,100 yards and 23 TD passes, was All-State at QB.
Masconomet senior tight end/defensive Tyler McMahon was All-State on the defensive line while teammate Will Shannon (who led the NEC in rushing with 1,132 yards) was All-State in the secondary as well.
Salem News Lineman of the Year Aris Xerras of Danvers was All-State on the defensive line in Division 4. Unblockable at times this fall, he had 109 tackles and 16 sacks.
In Division 5, state semifinalist Bishop Fenwick had plenty of representation with QB Bryce Leaman, lineman Mike Defelice, wideout Costa Beechin (the Catholic Central League tri-MVP) all voted All-State. Swampscott's Jason Codispoti earned an All-State nod in the secondary and Gloucester's Christian Howell was All-State at offensive line.
Ipswich's Henry Wright, who led the North Shore area in rushing yardage and also had a tremendous season defensively, was voted All-State at linebacker in Division 6.
Also earning honorable mention nods were the following, listed by Division: Division 1: St. John's Prep: Marquise Avery, Jr., OLB; Pius Ejindu, Sr., OL; Mason McSweeney, Jr., DE. Division 4: Danvers: Owen Gasinowski, Jr., WR/DB; Division 5: Bishop Fenwick: Aiden Breen, Sr., LB; Troy Irizarry, Sr., RB; Gloucester: Frank Desisto, Sr., RB.