MIAA approves modified fall season for most sports; football delayed six months

Student-Athletes on the North Shore will have the chance to return some sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic this fall after the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors approved a modified fall athletic season on Wednesday.
A far-reaching and detailed proposal from the MIAA's COVID-19 Task Force that was put together in cooperation with Governor Charlie Baker's office, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state's Executive Office of Environmental Affairs, had all of its recommendations approved by the Board of Directors, which is made up of principals and athletic directors from around the state.
Sports deemed low risk (cross country and golf) and moderate risk (boys and girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey) can begin practicing on September 18, with actual games beginning Sept. 25 for golf and Oct. 2 for the rest. The fall season will run through November 20, with football moved to a wedge 'Fall 2' season running from Feb. 22 through April 25.
Only communities designated safe on the state's color coded COVID-19 map can play, meaning those designated red (with more than 8 cases per 100,000 people) such as Salem, Lynn and Saugus will have to postpone all fall sports to that wedge 'Fall 2' season. Any community that becomes red during the season would do the same.
Most school districts on the North Shore are beginning with fully remote learning at the high school level. The DESE's plan specifies that remote schools in safe colored zones may play, but need approval of their local school committees first.
The DESE did not specify how those that draw students from multiple communities like private, parochial, technical and regional schools will be handled, though. For example, would Peabody being red stop Bishop Fenwick's athletic events? Do all three towns that make up Masconomet Regional High School (Topsfield, Middleton and Boxford) need to be colored safe — or only Boxford, where the school is located? The state is expected to clarify those rules this week.
What will fall sports look like?
For golf, cross country, boys and girls soccer, volleyball and field hockey, the MIAA tasked its individual sport committees with making rules modifications to meet the standards put out by the EEA last week. Those include outlawing intentional contact such as slide tackles in soccer, and limiting accidental contact by changing things like corner kicks and scrums.
Each committee is due to report to the COVID-19 Task Force next week, with the Board of Directors signing off by September 1.
Once the rules are approved and each school committee votes to allow sports, practices can begin September 18. Every sport except golf requires 14 practice days before game competition, and the MIAA has recommended that all contests be played within league and general regional areas for this fall.
There will be no MIAA sponsored state championships for the fall season, though the door was left open for regional and league playoffs if conditions support the possibility in November. The MIAA did not rule out state championships for football, but any sport played during the regular fall season cannot have state playoffs in the 'Fall 2' season.
Spectators such as parents and fellow students will be allowed to attend games so long as they wear face masks and maintain six feet of social distance, per the EEA's guidelines. Indoor volleyball can also have spectators so long as the venue has enough room for social distancing and isn't filled to more than 40 percent capacity.
Football and out of season practices
At the discretion of each individual school district, football and cheerleading practices may be held under the EEA's 'cohort' guidelines, meaning groups no larger than 10 that don't interact with the rest of the team.
After lengthy discussion, the Board also voted to rescind restrictions on out-of-season coaching for the 2020-21 school year under the watch of each school's principal. That will allow for spring coaches that lost all of last season to see and interact with their players during the fall or winter, with the aim being to keep the kids active and engaged.
What happens to winter and spring sports?
The MIAA's calendar calls for the traditional winter season (including basketball, hockey, wrestling, swimming, indoor track, etc.) to run from November 30 through February 22. The spring season (softball, baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track, etc.) will then run from April 26 through July 3.
With the approval of the state's District Athletic Committee, those dates could be rolled over or modified slightly depending on conditions such as weather or field availability.
"The idea is for local authority," said Duxbury High athletic diretAD Thom Holdgate, co-chair of the COVID-19 Task Force. "Every district is not the same and the District Committee in each region is going to have the best idea of what's happening in that region."
Sports like basketball and hockey that are designated as high risk will have to have their rules modified along the lines of what's happening this fall before the winter season begins. It's expected that the EEA's guidelines will evolve as the state's health conditions change, so no decision on those exact rules or whether there can be winter state playoffs was discussed.
"The idea of being flexible and being able to adapt down the road is inherent in all of this," said Marshfield superintendent Jeff Granatino, the MIAA's President. "That's our new normal."
The MIAA's Board of Directors will discuss winter sports in more detail at its October 29 meeting.
Odds and ends
The Board also voted that student-athletes may participate in all four seasons for this school year. For instance, a cheerleader could decide to run cross country during the regular fall season and still cheer during "fall 2" or a football player who golfs in his spare time could join his school's squad and still play on the gridiron next February.
The MIAA's finance committee also unanimously shot down a request from the Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League to refund the spring's member dues since there were no games or state tournaments, nothing that membership dues are not affiliated with the playing of a season.
Marblehead High principal Dan Bauer, a member of the Board of Directors, stressed that it is imperative for the MIAA to be transparent in letting school's know where their money is going if there are no competitions.