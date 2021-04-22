MIAA approves wrestling as Level 3 sport, practices to begin Monday

High school wrestling is back — almost.
Over the last week the Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) approved to move forward with wrestling as a 'Level 3' sport this spring, which allows meets and competition to be held at an interscholastic level.
However, there's still a lot of work to be done before the high school wrestling season commences.
According to statements released by the MIAA, the Sports Medicine Committee will begin reviewing the wrestling specific modifications created by the MIAA Wrestling Committee as early as next week, with a decision on the season coming shortly thereafter.
At this point, local wrestling programs will be allowed to begin practice on Monday, April 26 along with the rest of the spring sports teams, but no other guidelines, recommendations or meet scheduling has been outlined yet.
Individual athletes will have to practice for 10 days before they are eligible to compete against other teams, so allowing practices to start on Monday will put squads ahead of the curve in that regard.
"While this work (committee meetings, etc.) is going on, schools are encouraged to continue their preparations for a season (registrations, weight certifications, schedules, etc.)," read one part of the MIAA statement. "As has been the case throughout the year, the final decision for a school to partake in a particular sport is decided at the local level. It is important to note that masks will be required by all wrestlers/coaches and social distancing practices should remain in place. Additionally, the use of wrestling rooms will not be permitted."
As it stands, the state seems to be about halfway towards a final decision. It remains to be seen whether or not meets will be held indoors or outdoors and what those particular meets will look like in comparison to a normal season.
After speaking with multiple athletic directors from across the North Shore, including Marblehead's Greg Ceglarski and St. John's Prep's Jameson Pelkey, it appears that wrestling teams are ready to get things started after missing out on their traditional winter season. But they're simply in limbo right now as they await the official guidelines and regulations to be released.
