The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Board of Directors has unanimously voted to bar Bishop Fenwick's athletic teams from state tournament play for the 2023-24 school year.
A statement released to The Salem News Friday afternoon notes the board determined "Bishop Fenwick's failure to comply with the MIAA's rules, and its pattern of conduct was sufficiently serious, egregious and repeated to warrant imposition of (discipline)."
Fenwick, a parochial school in Peabody which competes in the Catholic Central League, was found to have violated MIAA Rule 87, which outlines the student-athlete eligibility waiver process. Specifically, the MIAA found the school violated Rule 87.6 which outlines accountability in the waiver process.
Typically, student-athletes that transfer from one school to another are required to obtain a waiver or would be subject to MIAA Rule 57.1, which states they must sit out for one full year after transferring. Though the state not specify any sport or instance that Fenwick was found to be in violation, there have been a number of waivers both approved and denied for Crusader student-athletes in recent years.
Under the accountability rule, waivers can be withdrawn at any time if new information is brought to light or the original waiver is found to include misinformation. In that case, the school's principal must investigate and then report back to the MIAA's Board of Directors. The rule outlines potential discipline including fines, suspensions and "any other sanctions deemed appropriate by the (BOD)."
According to the MIAA, Fenwick made written and factual statements in November of 2022 and again in March of 2023. School officials were required to attend a hearing with the Board of Directors in May and the discipline has now been official levied.
The unprecedented postseason tournament ban will apply to all Bishop Fenwick sports in all three seasons of competition, including individual sports such as cross country, track, golf and gymnastics.
Fenwick school officials were not immediately available to comment or provide further details Friday afternoon. The MIAA did not specify whether the school can appeal the decision or whether any conditions must be met in order to be reinstated for the 2024-25 state tournament cycle.