Bishop Fenwick’s year-long suspension from the 2023-24 state playoffs was not addressed in the public portion of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday.
In a letter to his school’s community, Bishop Fenwick president Tom Nunan revealed that MIAA attorneys denied a request for an in-person meeting to discuss the unprecedented punishment. The state did, however, invite Fenwick to submit a written response in advance of Tuesday’s Board meeting.
The school also released a copy of that letter to its parents, faculty, staff and coaches. In it, Nunan and Board of Trustees chair Neil Harrington express regret for the inaccuracies in the fifth-year waiver application that led, in part, to the year-long suspension. They note that the principal in charge of that waiver is no longer with the school and that the athletic director who gathered the materials (Dave Woods) is now assistant athletic director.
The letter reiterates that new principal Chris Caniff is Fenwick’s lead administrator in regards to all MIAA matters. It also lauds current athletic director Scott Connolly as a veteran of MIAA affairs who headed up the state wrestling tournament in his time at Salem High.
Caniff, Nunan and Connolly will all be attending a future MIAA workshop and offer to attend further trainings if needed.
In regards to Bishop Fenwick’s violations for playing middle school students from St. Mary’s of Danvers on its varsity teams, Nunan and Harrington note again that the principal at the time is no longer with the school. Documents signed with the Archdiocese of Boston led Fenwick administrators to believe the two schools were one entity.
“In retrospect, it is clear (Fenwick) should have consulted with the MIAA prior to any student from St. Mary’s playing on any Fenwick athletic team,” they wrote. “We see this as an honest misunderstanding and take responsibility for the error.”
The school accepted the state’s punishment for that error at the time (several forfeited baseball games in 2022) and agreed to never again apply for middle school waivers.
Nunan and Harrington also asked the state to clarify several issues regarding the year-long state tournament suspension. They asked how the suspension impacts co-operative teams, since Bishop Fenwick hosts girls hockey with Essex Tech. It is a guest of Northeast Regional’s co-op wrestling team.
They also inquired about competitive cheer, which does not fall under MIAA regulations in most cases.
Finally, though they don’t anticipate any transfers, some families have asked about the process. Bishop Fenwick asked for clarity on filling out Form 200 should students decide to transfer out in response to being banned from the state playoffs. Whenever a student-athlete switches schools, the sending school must attest that they “have no knowledge that the transfer was related to athletics.”
“Any transfer request under the present circumstances would, almost undoubtedly, be ‘related to athletics.’ In this case, the school cannot sign the form,” they wrote. “We want to be sure we follow the rules ... this matter is time sensitive.”
Tuesday’s public Board of Directors meeting did not discuss the Fenwick suspension or its letter. The Board, which is made up of principals and school administrators from across the state, did enter a private executive session, however. Bishop Fenwick administrators were not able to share whether they’d received a response from the MIAA in advance of Tuesday night’s Salem News deadline.
In their letter, Fenwick aimed to take responsibility and accountability for its errors, express remorse and ensure that policies are in place to prevent such violations from happening again.
“Finally, and most importantly, we are writing on behalf of almost 400 student-athletes. They are neither the subject of or the cause of these infractions,” they wrote. “For their health and well being, we implore you to put them first in whatever decision you make.
“Our senior student-athletes are particularly impacted, as this is the second time they will be without a postseason in their four-year careers, through no fault of their own.”