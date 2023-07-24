The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its decision letter regarding Bishop Fenwick's banishment from the state playoffs for the 2023-24 school year Monday afternoon, detailing what the state feels were unacceptable deceptions and a complete lack of accountability aimed at getting an all-star baseball player a fifth year participation waiver.
MIAA Executive Director Bob Baldwin said he was breaking the MIAA's longstanding tradition of not debating the specifics of its decisions publicly due to considerable misunderstanding about the issues across the state.
The letter, which was sent to Fenwick administrators on June 8, outlines the waiver in question as well as the appeals process. The state determined that the waiver application contained multiple falsehoods and misrepresentations of the player's experience as an underclassmen and his ability.
According to the state, Fenwick submitted a waiver application that stated the player had never been a league all-star. At a November hearing, the review board, however, discovered in news articles and the player's Twitter biography that he was an accomplished pitcher that received a team Player of the Year honor. The state also asserted that a Fenwick representative said the player played infield and outfield, omitting that he was a pitcher.
A court decision led to a re-hearing in March. Ahead of that, Baldwin wrote, Fenwick was reminded that,
"I have attached Rule 87.6 that encompasses MIAA’s expectation of all MIAA Members, and anyone else present at an appeal hearing, to be truthful, honest, and forthright. Efforts to mislead the MIAA, including any of its personnel or those on the EAB, would also be a serious violation of Rule 87.6. Failure to comply with Rule 87.6 or any of the MIAA’s Rules is a serious matter and may result in severe consequences for both the MIAA Member School and/or its student(s)."
At the second hearing, the MIAA addressed that Fenwick had not disclosed that the student-athlete had briefly transferred to a different school. Publicly available statistics were also cited and the waiver was denied with the MIAA's Eligibility Appeal Board writing,
"The MIAA would like to note that this appeal process has been riddled with contradictory and misleading information, and a severe failure on Bishop Fenwick’s part to do its due diligence before filing a waiver application."
Fenwick administrators were then brought before the MIAA's Board of Directors to explain the discrepancies. The school has maintained that they were honest mistakes with no intent to deceive the state and that incomplete information had been provided by a previous school's athletic director who could not recall the player; an MIAA official, however, said he called that athletic director who was indeed familiar with the student.
"Although Bishop Fenwick conceded that it could have been more thorough in its information collection, it did not, despite being given multiple opportunities to do so, correct the record. It is particularly troubling that they failed to accept responsibility for their actions even after receipt of communications from MIAA that their previous representations were “riddled with contradictory and misleading information” and a lack of diligence," Baldwin's letter reads.
The Board of Directors also noted Fenwick's omission of the student's Player of the Year Awards. They were galled by the fact that they claimed he has received no college baseball attention when he was overheard discussing Division 1 recruitment with his attorney and committed only three weeks later.
Fenwick tried to distance itself from the waiver application and claimed the court appeals were a result of the family, not the school. Under MIAA guidelines, however, a principal must enforce and understand its rules and Fenwick's President fully supported the application.
"From MIAA’s perspective no one took responsibility and accountability for what had happened," Baldwin wrote. "At the very least, Bishop Fenwick’s actions were negligent and failed to comply with its obligations to know and apply MIAA’s rules."
Though the student-athlete never played in a game during the 2023 season, the MIAA punished Fenwick for repeatedly submitting incorrect information in the waiver process.
The MIAA also detailed the circumstances that led to Bishop Fenwick's baseball team forfeiting several games in the Spring of 2022. A parent sent a complaint to the MIAA that their son was cut from varsity baseball and that a seventh grader was playing instead. MIAA rules stipulate that middle school students playing sports must be under the jurisdiction of the high school principal and Fenwick President Tom Nunan reported he found no violation of MIAA rules.
The state disagreed, feeling that Fenwick's partnership with St. Mary's Danvers was a clear violation of MIAA Rule 32.8 which prohibits private agreements to evade MIAA rules. Further, even if the agreement were approved under another MIAA rule the student would have been limited to junior varsity competition.
A 7th grader also played for Fenwick's varsity girls soccer team during that school year, but the MIAA's letter makes no mention of impropriety in that instance.
Though a letter from Fenwick's Board of Trustees said the punishment was related only to the single fifth year waiver, the MIAA's decision letter makes it clear that the middle school issue played a role in the decision.
"Moreover, this is not the first time that Bishop Fenwick has attempted to excuse a clear failure to comply with MIAA’s rules as demonstrated in its actions playing a seventh grader without meeting MIAA’s clear criteria on its varsity baseball team at the expense of other Bishop Fenwick students," Baldwin wrote.
Last week, Bishop Fenwick expressed dismay that the MIAA has released the punishment publicly on a Friday afternoon without alerting the school. Baldwin responded by saying that a press release was drafted when the decision letter was sent but it was agreed it would not be issued until there were inquiries.
Friday afternoon, The Salem News asked the MIAA to clarify any investigations into Fenwick after multiple sources suggested an unprecedented penalty could be coming.
"It is not the Association’s jurisdiction or responsibility to inform a school community of a decision. That responsibility rests with the member school receiving the MIAA’s decision," Baldwin said.
Fenwick will be holding a community meeting to address the ban on Monday night at 6 p.m. and says dialogue between its attorneys and those of the MIAA is ongoing in hopes the penalties could be rescinded or altered.