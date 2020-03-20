With the hope that the spread of coronavirus may be contained through successful social distancing in the next month, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association is making contingency plans for the possibility of a spring high school sports season.
Last week, the Board of Directors voted to delay the start of spring practices until April 27 while tasking the Tournament Management Committee with making recommendations on how to handle an abbreviated season.
The TMC conferenced remotely this week and voted on several recommendations that would apply to all team sports:
If practices can begin on April 27, teams would play a minimum of eight games and a maximum of 12. The spring season would be extended until June 20 to include a postseason with broad participation only if practices can begin on April 27; if schools are shuttered longer or athletics are further delayed, the TMC recommended not holding postseason tournaments.
The committee also voted to recommend against allowing exclusion or endowment games in the shortened schedule. Games would not begin until seven days after the start of practice, with exceptions made for golf (3) and rugby (requiring three conditioning practices and four contact similar to football).
Discussions about spring sports are ongoing and fluid with so much uncertainty around the possible spread of COVID-19, the committee noted. They're scheduled to meet again next week and could present more ideas and possibilities to the Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.