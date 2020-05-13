The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association held several virtual meetings this week with business discussed by the Board of Directors, Tournament Management Committee and Football Committee.
The BOD will be appointing a COVID-19 Task Force to facilitate potential issues with the upcoming fall season and also potential summer contact with this year's spring coaches. The board's Wednesday meeting also modified a few rules to allow the cancelled spring season to count towards any ongoing suspensions and to allow schools to set their own academic standards for fall eligibility given the unprecedented nature of this spring's distance learning.
Much of the work of Tuesday's TMC and football committee meetings centered on the future. Planning for the implementation of the statewide tournament format in the fall of 2021 was the main topic with the TMC setting a June meeting to discuss divisional alignments and the implementation of the MaxPreps seeding system (for the fall of 2020).
The Football Committee voted to recommend remaining at eight divisions and also fielded several future playoff proposals from the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association. The MHSFCA presented findings from a survey of its coaches indicating a preference for a longer (eight r nine week) regular season and possibly starting playoffs after Thanksgiving. Those results and proposals can be read at MHSFCA.net.
