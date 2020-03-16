With schools across Massachusetts closed for at least the next three weeks due to the Coronavirus, it’s easy to wonder when -- or if -- spring high school sports will commence.
On Monday afternoon, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors got together and voted to update the official start date for the 2020 high school spring season to April 27. However, teams would then be required under MIAA rules to practice for 11 days before playing any games, meaning the earliest start date for team competition would be May 7.
With the situation currently described as “very fluid”, the MIAA will provide another update next week on Wednesday, March 25.
At this time, the plan would be to run a condensed regular season and have the state tournament conclude by June 20, “with consideration of June 21 for weather and facility needs.” That would be right around the same date that MIAA spring sports tournaments usually come to a close.
“There’s no playbook for this. There’s no flow chart that says, ‘if this happens then do this,’ type of thing,” said Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo.
“This isn’t something we’ve ever dealt with before. But in the grand scheme of life right now, we need people to be kind to one another and we need to be safe above all else. I guarantee we will make the best of whatever situation is presented to us.”
For graduating classes across the state, the thought of potentially not competing in their final spring sports season is certainly a tough pill to swallow. But at this point, it’s a necessary measure of precaution that has to be taken seriously -- and athletic directors and leaders around the area undoubtedly agree.
“I feel really bad for the seniors, I really do,” said Beverly High athletic director Dan Keefe. “If we could get some type of a season out of this that’s great, provided it’s going to be safe and everyone’s going to be OK. But if we can’t and it’s going to mean we’re safe, then that’s OK, too.”
“I think the MIAA has approached this in the best possible way that they can, having the student-athletes’ health and well being in mind,” added Salem High AD Scott Connolly. “I am 100 percent on board with the decision. For the MIAA to still give some sort of light at the end of the tunnel is great. We just don’t know what’s going to happen at this point.”
Spring sports for MIAA schools were originally slated to begin practicing on Monday, March 16. That date was eventually pushed back to March 30, then April 7 when Governor Charlie Baker announced on Sunday the closure of schools until then.
The newest start date of April 27 could very well be moved again, or the season could be cancelled entirely at some point, as more information regarding COVID-19 is released.
But for now, the only thing to do is wait it out, be smart and stay safe.
“I think we have to keep things in perspective and realize that this is bigger than sports,” said Genualdo. “We just have to get through this together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.