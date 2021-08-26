MIAA will require masks indoors

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday morning that face masks will now be required for all indoor athlete activity, effective immediately.
That means competitors in volleyball will be wearing masks again this fall while student-athletes will need masks when they go to their locker rooms, film rooms and weight rooms.
The move, announced by new MIAA boss Bob Baldwin, follows the direction of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education which mandated masks in all indoor public schools earlier this week.
Masks will not be required for any outdoor activities.
"These meet the minimum required safety standards that are consistent with the practice of indoor and outdoor recess," Baldwin's statement said. "(They are also consistent with) indoor and outdoor physical education classes throughout the school day."
Spectators at indoor events and volleyball matches will also be required to wear masks.
State education commissioner Jeff Riley said the mask requirement will be in place until at least October 1, when it'll be reviewed and adjusted in accordance with public health data. The DESE also says if a school's staff and students are 80 percent vaccinated then vaccinated persons wouldn't need to wear masks after Oct. 1.
- Matt Williams