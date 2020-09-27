Michel breaks through as Patriots run wild over Raiders

FOXBOROUGH — When it comes to the NFL the film doesn’t lie, and through the first two weeks of the season Sony Michel’s film wasn’t pretty.
The former first-round pick seemed sluggish, couldn’t hit his hole and went down much too easily. He was effectively benched after several ineffective early rushes against Seattle, and things weren’t trending much better on Sunday after he was held to four yards on two carries through the first quarter.
Meanwhile, undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor was given an opportunity and immediately made the most of it. The undersized back scampered for 37 yards on seven carries to key New England’s first two scoring drives, and with every big run it felt as if Michel’s grip on the starting job was slowly slipping away.
Whether he felt the pressure or not, Michel needed to respond. And boy, did he.
Getting another chance the next offensive possession, Michel immediately got three straight touches for 30 yards, jump starting what turned out to be a 12-play touchdown drive to put New England ahead 13-3. Then early in the second half he blew through the line for massive runs of 38 and 48 yards, hitting the hole and breaking tackles to twice surpass his previous career-high runs.
By the time all was said and done Michel had nine carries for 117 yards, plus two catches for 23 yards to help lead the Patriots to a 36-20 win. It was a statement performance, one that he badly needed and one that left the Raiders physically and mentally beaten by the time the clock hit zero.
“That’s our goal, coaches say all the time in order to win games in this league you have to be able to run the football,” Michel said. “That’s something we take pride in as an offense.”
Michel’s breakout performance was the highlight of what was an outstanding performance by the Patriots in the run game as a whole. In addition to Michel, Rex Burkhead finished with 49 yards and two touchdowns on six carries to go along with a game-high seven catches for 49 yards and a third receiving touchdown.
Taylor had 43 yards on 11 carries, Cam Newton added 27 yards on nine carries and the team finished with 250 yards rushing on 38 carries overall, good for an eye-popping 6.6 yards per carry.
“Rex and Sony, JJ, Cam had some good runs for us there,” said coach Bill Belichick. “Those guys all got what was there and more on their own with good running skills.”
Thuney, Onwenu answer the call
One of the big questions coming into Sunday’s game was how the Patriots would handle the loss of center David Andrews to injury. It was expected that second-year pro Hjalte Froholdt might step in for his first career start, but instead the Patriots opted to move Joe Thuney over to center, plugging sixth-round rookie Mike Onwenu in his place at left guard.
The decision paid off, as not only were the Patriots able to run the ball at will against the Raiders, but the five largely kept the pocket clean for Cam Newton in the passing game. Rookie Justin Herron even got a series at left tackle in place of Isaiah Wynn, and with the entire left side of the line composed of newcomers the Patriots were able to march 69 yards down the field in seven plays for a 5-yard Burkhead touchdown, which put the Patriots up 20-10 and set the tone for the first of the game.
Raiders beat themselves at every turn
Though the Raiders badly outplayed the Patriots through the first quarter, the team couldn’t capitalize and fell victim to several ill-timed penalties and other miscues. That continued throughout the game, with the Raiders eventually losing three touchdowns – including one recovered in the end zone by Deatrich Wise – while committing six penalties for 40 yards. The Raiders also went just 3 for 9 on third down, and trailing 23-10 early in the fourth quarter the team inexplicably finished an 11-play drive by kicking a 25-yard field goal.
By doing so, the Raiders went from being down by two scores to still down by two scores. The Patriots promptly marched 86 yards down field for another touchdown to effectively put the game away.
Waller held in check
The biggest challenge for the Patriots Sunday was containing standout tight end Darren Waller, and the defense did its job well. Waller was held to just two catches for nine yards on four targets, with a variety of Patriots defensive backs getting a turn in coverage. Second-year defensive back Joejuan Williams had the most prominent role, covering Waller one-on-one in third down situations most of the game. Williams did well but was called for a pair of holding penalties, which prompted the Patriots to switch rookie Kyle Dugger onto Waller for the fourth quarter.