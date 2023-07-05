HAMILTON — Middleton’s Williamsport Little League all-star manager Brian Cooper had high expectations for his group this summer — and so far, they’ve certainly lived up that speculation.
Trailing by one against Beverly on Wednesday evening at Patton Park, starting pitcher Gennaro Ruggiero ripped a line drive to deep center that cleared the fence for a grand slam and an instant lead. The Panthers would battle back to tie things heading into the sixth and final frame, only to see Alexander Cooper come through with a clutch knock up the middle for the go-ahead run.
Thanks to some terrific relief pitching down the stretch, Middleton (3-1) was then able to hang on in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-4 win, sending them into the District 15 Final Four in exciting fashion.
“It’s been a long time since Middleton has advanced to the Final Four; we’re happy. We’re proud of this group and knew this group was going to do well,” said coach Cooper. “It was a team win today that’s for sure. We battled back after a little shaky start and they finished strong. Now we have some momentum going into the second round.”
Beverly, which is now eliminated from competition with the loss, took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Dillon Murphy crossed the plate on a wild pitch. Murphy had reached base on an infield single earlier in the frame.
After a clean second inning for both squads, Ruggiero then mashed his monumental homer in the third to give the Panthers a 4-1 advantage. Lorenzo Butler (infield single), Domenic Susi (walk) and Cooper (walk) all scored on the decisive bomb.
At the time, Ruggiero was starting to catch a groove on the mound, but his team still trailed by a run and his one swing of the bat changed everything.
“Definition of helping yourself out when you’re on the mound,” said Cooper. “You get the opportunity with the bases loaded, hit a line drive to center and I had a good view on it and didn’t think it was going at first but it never slowed down. That was a huge spark.”
Beverly wasted no time responding, however, plating three runs in the bottom half of the inning to knot things up at 4-4. The Panthers scored two runs (by Luke Taylor and Murphy) on errors and another on a sacrifice ground out by Mason Baker that scored Sammy Brown (single).
It became a pitcher’s duel from there, with Middleton’s Ruggiero and Beverly’s Adam Campos paving the way for stellar relief efforts. Beverly’s David Carr came in in the fifth and registered a quick 1-2-3 inning before Middleton’s Luca Polito did the same for his team.
There were four consecutive 1-2-3 half innings combined from the two squads before Cooper’s game-winning knock in the sixth. That strong piece of hitting came after Susi reached on an infield single and got to second on a wild pitch.
Middleton’s AJ Paragios then closed things out with an impressive 1-2-3 inning of his own (two Ks, one ground out).
“We had AJ Paragios ready in case we took the lead at that point, and Alexander Cooper came through with the base hit up the middle to score (Susi) and take the lead,” recalled Cooper. “We had a fantastic 10 pitch inning from Polito to set things up for AJ to come in and shut it down; I think they threw 10 and 11 pitches, respectively, which was great.”
First baseman Joe Ingalls also came up with a huge out in the bottom of the sixth, stopping a ball down the line with his glove before sprinting back to the bag for the force out.
“You never know what happens if they get a base runner, right? That was a nice play to keep it in the infield and get that second out,” said Cooper.
Susi reached base three times and scored twice in the win; Cooper had two singles, a walk and a run; and Ingalls, Paragios, Butler and Nicky Grasso each had a single. For Beverly, Murphy scored twice and had a single, Campos had a single, Carr and Brendan Sullivan each drew two walks, and Taylor (walk, run scored) and Brown (single, run scored) also contributed offensively.
Middleton now joins Danvers American (4-0), Gloucester (2-2) and Hamilton-Wenham (2-2) in the Final Four, which begins Friday night at Harry Ball Field in Beverly at 5:30 p.m.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.