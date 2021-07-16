Middleton's Russo shines at USA Hockey Select-16 Festival 

Cam Russo apparently knows how to making a lasting impression.
Before a bevy of college scouts at the USA Hockey BioSteel Boys Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y., Russo saved his best performance for last at the 7-day tournament. In his team's fifth and final game, the 16-year-old from Middleton scored a hat trick while dishing out three assists for six points in his Navy team's 8-4 triumph over Team Grey.
Playing right wing, Russo finished with five goals and five assists for 10 points in five games for Team Navy, which finished 3-2. His linemates, center Logan Renkowski of Long Island (a tournament-leading 7 goals and 11 points) and left wing Jaden Johnson from Compuware (team-leading 8 assists to go with 10 points) rounded out the top three in tourney scoring.
"It was a blast, just so much fun," said Russo, who'll enter his sophomore season at Governor's Academy in Byfield later this summer. "I went into it with an open mindset, and it was an unbelievable experience. I probably knew 40-50 guys from playing in various tournaments and showcases previously, but I met a lot of great guys I had never played with or against before, too. And the hockey was just unbelievable."
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Russo, who played his freshman season of 2019-20 at St. John's Prep before transferring to Governor's to repeat his ninth grade year, was chosen for the Development Camp — which featured the best forwards, defensemen and goaltenders in his age group from throughout the country — after having been selected following Mass. Festival and New England district tryout camps.
During his week in upstate New York, said Russo, once the various teams were picked and given a color designation, they did everything together. "We ate together, dormed together, always hung out together. It gave you a chance to meet some new guys on your own team and make new friendships rather than hang out with guys you already knew," said Russo. "It was really cool."
He, Renkowski and Johnson seemed to form immediate chemistry. Russo said from his experience that isn't always the case in showcases like this, but felt like he and linemates "clicked instantly", and the results showed themselves on the scoresheet.
The game atmosphere and stands packed with scouts at Northtown Center, Russo said, "brought me back to my Super 8 days at St. John's Prep".
"It was really good for me to play as well as I did in front of all those scouts," he said. "I think a lot of kids will wind up playing for Division 1 schools based on what they did at this tournament."
An oddity was that despite his excellent numbers, Russo was not chosen for the end-of-camp Blue vs. White All-Star Game. Renkowski (who has also been chosen for USA Hockey's Under-17 Five Nations roster that will compete in in Visp, Switzerland next month) and Johnson were both chosen.
"I was happy for my buddies that they made it, but yeah, I was disappointed," said Russo, who skates for the Neponset Valley River Rats program. "But in the future it'll serve as motivation for me as I push towards bigger things."
Russo will spend the rest of his summer training with Paul Vincent Hockey and with John Boyle at Body by Boyle in Middleton. He'll continue his work with Dena Taylor Skating to improve that aspect of his game ("she's strict, but I love it"), hit the gym as often as he can and take part in the renowned Chowder Cup in Marlborough at the end of the month.
"I want to be the best version of myself for my sophomore year at Govs," said Russo, where he'll skate for head coach Brian McGuirk of Danvers. "It's a grind, but I truly believe it'll all be worth it."
