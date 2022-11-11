MILTON — This one is going to leave a mark.
Defending Division 3 state champion Marblehead had the top-seeded squad in this year's football playoffs, Milton High, on the ropes in Friday night's quarterfinal. The Magicians led by 13 at one point and by 10 at halftime, but were derailed by untimely penalties and an inability to score in the second half as the Wildcats roared back for a 24-20 victory.
With former Swampscott head coach Steve Dembowski now coaching Milton, the matchup with his one-time Thanksgiving Day rival Jim Rudloff and Marblehead did not disappoint. The unbeaten Wildcats (9-0) didn't lead until Jack Finnegan's touchdown run with 8:23 left in the fourth, and they couldn't exhale until the Magicians (7-2) were forced to punt with 3:03 to go and never got the ball back.
"Marblehead is a mirror image of us. I told my guys they're really well coached and they have great players, and we're going to have to prove that we can take a punch," said Dembowski, who is now 65-16 during his time in Milton. He'll now try to become one of the few coaches in state history to take more than one team to a Super Bowl if his 'Cats can beat Hanover in next week's semifinal.
As much as Marblehead controlled the pace and the line of scrimmage in the first two quarters, the second half proved to be the opposite. Big armed junior quarterback Miles O'Neill, who threw for 237 yards, had plenty of time to set his feet and find his targets in the first half. The best example was a 52-yard bomb to captain Zander Danforth that shocked the home crowd and gave the Magicians a 20-7 lead with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
After the break, however, Milton's defensive line pinched down, sacked O'Neill twice and drew some devastating holding penalties. The Magicians had the ball over midfield with a chance to take a three-score lead after a 41-yard catch by Connor Cronin in the third quarter, but a holding call derailed that drive.
On Marblehead's final possession, they had no choice but to punt after a penalty and a sack brought up 4th and more than 20 yards to go.
"I thought we had an advantage on the line, but we sure didn't play that way in the second half," said Rudloff. "The penalties killed us. That's not to take anything away from Milton, but we shot ourselves in the foot with those. You can't win playoff games doing that."
Finnegan ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns, helping Milton establish the run in the second half. Quarterback Owen McHugh hit Michael Fulton for a 45-yard TD on a double move to make it 20-17 late in the third.
After Marblehead punted it back, Milton faced a fourth down and passed up a potential game-tying field goal. Instead, McHugh hit Fulton for to convert the first down and three plays later Finnegan crashed in for the lead as the Wildcats made it 14 unanswered points.
"Anytime you go for it on fourth down it's hit or miss," said Dembowski, whose team didn't convert a fourth down deep in Marblehead territory in the third quarter. "Jim's an aggressive coach, so I felt like I had to be aggressive as well so we could keep pace."
Eddie Johns had a pair of touchdowns for Marblehead. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard run in the first quarter, and Milton answered with a 13-play scoring drive capped by Finnegan's 6-yard plunge.
Cronin, Marblehead's senior captain who had 120 receiving yards on six grabs, intercepted McHugh to set up Johns' second TD (a 1-yard run) to put the Magicians on top, 14-7.
"The way the first half went was really how we saw the game going," said Rudloff. "We felt that was the kind of game we were capable of playing."
An Aiden Tarney sack and a nice defensive play by senior captain Sam Annese forced Milton to punt, setting up O'Neill's home run pass to Danforth.
Chris DeWitt also had some key third down grabs for Marblehead throughout the game and O'Neill completed 18-of-24 passes.
"Miles O'Neill is a possible scholarship quarterback, and we did a good job in the second half of limiting those big plays," Dembowski said. "I was proud of the way we found our bearings at halftime."
Momentum going into the break helped Milton as Finnegan hit a 25-yard field goal to make it 20-10 at intermission. McHugh finished with 169 yards passing, with Fulton being the leading receiver with 85 yards on six snags.
Milton 24, Marblehead 20
Division 3 quarterfinal
at Milton
Marblehead (7-2);7;13;0;0;20
Milton (9-0);0;10;7;7;24
Scoring summary
MHD- Eddie Johns 8 run (Greg Motorny kick)
MLT- Jack Finnegan 6 run (Finnegan kick)
MHD- Johns 1 run (Motorny kick)
MHD- Zander Danforth 52 pass from Miles O'Neill (kick blocked)
MLT - Finnegan 25 FG
MLT- Michael Fulton 45 pass from Owen McHugh (Finnegan kick)
MLT- Finnegan 1 run (Finnegan kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — Eddie Johns 10-38, Miles O'Neill 9-23; Milton — Jack Finnegan 22-118, Owen McHugh 5-44, Luke Sammon 1-(-2).
PASSING: Marblehead — O'Neill 17-24-237-1-0 ; Milton — McHugh 17-23-169-1-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Conor Cronin 8-120, Zander Danforth 1-52, Ryan Commoss 2-29, Chris DeWitt 3-25, Shane Keough 1-5, Brooks Keefe 1-6, Johns 1-0 ; Milton— Michael Fulton 6-85, Sammon 4-52, Dillon Mackinzie 2-23, Finnegan 5-23.