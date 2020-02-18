The great wrestling announcer Gorilla Monsoon used to talk about choosing the irresistible force or the immovable object.
In the case of this year's Northeastern Hockey League Most Valuable Player, this question once again proved impossible to answer.
Peabody's irresistible force and the league's leading scorer Sammie Mirasolo and Masconomet's immovable object in goal Molly Elmore were voted co-MVP's by league's coaches this past weekend.
It's the second career MVP honor for Mirasolo, who was the NEHL's MVP as a sophomore as well. The speedy center from North Reading set a new Tanner program single season record with 26 goals, 17 assists and 43 points while leading the team to its first-ever solo league championship. The only Peabody girls skater to reach 100 career points, Mirasolo has 87 goals, 54 assists and 141 points heading into the Division 1 playoffs.
Elmore, indisputably one of the best goaltenders in the state, has 450 saves (.930) along with four shutouts this season. With a 1.82 goals against average, the Newburyport High senior reached the 50-win and 2,000-save milestones this year and will play Division 1 college hockey at Sacred Heart.
Joining the MVP's on the NEHL's first-team All-Conference list are Jenn Flynn of Peabody (11 goals, 24 points), Amanda Forziati of Beverly (12 goals, 20 points) and Medford's Rayanne Forbes up front, defensemen Meghan McElaney of Masconomet (four goals, 10 points) and Abby Kalinowski of Marblehead and Peabody goaltender Jeny Collins (1.68 goals against, 441 saves, .931).
Beverly's Danielle Finocchiaro was voted the NEHL Coach of the Year and the Panthers also received the league's team sportsmanship award.
The league's all-stars were, listed by team, Peabody's Reilly Ganter, Carolyn Garofoli and Jenna DiNapoli; Masconomet's Cali Caponigro, Sierra Harris and Sage Smith; Winthrop's Julia Holmes, Emma Holmes, Mia Martucci and Summer Tallent; Beverly's Jamie DuPont, Cayla Greenleaf and Emma Thibodeau; Marblehead's Brooke Brennan and Madison Twombly; Medford's Lizzy MacDonald and Erin Allen.
The league will be holding a skills competition on Friday night at Peabody's McVann-O'Keefe Rink at 6:15 p.m. Among the events will be fastest skater, hardest shot and a shootout.
