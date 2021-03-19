GLOUCESTER — Matt Bouchard likes to think of individual football plays broken down into 5-second increments. See the play all the way through for those full five seconds, and more often than not you'll get the desired result.
Failure to do so, however, leads to breakdowns ... which lead to missed opportunities ... which lead to losses.
It's what befell Bouchard's Salem High football team Friday night at Newell Stadium in a 22-0 loss to host Gloucester. It was the Witches' 19th consecutive setback to the Fishermen, dating back to Nov. 5, 1999.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gloucester only had 15 players suited up Friday night. Almost all of them, however, were the team's usual starters.
A missed stop on 4th-and-short at midfield led to a long touchdown run for the hosts; a fumbled punt just before the half led to another. Salem also lost two of four fumbles and dropped seven passes.
"If the typical play is five seconds, we gave four on average today," said Bouchard, whose team was outgained, 301 yards to 128. "That's better than last week, when we gave two (in a 41-6 loss to Swampscott). It's a matter of continuing to work on, and improve, those fundamental aspects of the game."
Gloucester's two sophomore backs, Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste, combined for 224 yards rushing and helped the Fishermen (now 2-0) pile up 16 first downs to just a half dozen for Salem.
Gloucester head coach Dan O'Connor conjured up a GHS gridiron coaching great of days back in describing this victory for his squad.
"I felt like Terry Silva telling them 'Fifteen Gloucester kids over as many kids from any other town in the state'," said O'Connor, who felt his undermanned club wore down the Witches over the course of four quarters. "They wanted to play; we gave them the option, and not one person said no. They wanted to be out there and compete."
DeSisto had 143 yards on 17 carries, including a 58-yard touchdown run on an inside sweep with 2:13 to go until halftime. Gloucester originally lined up with the intention of trying to draw the Witches offside, but when that didn't work they gave the ball to DeSisto and watched him hit the hole and take off downfield for an 8-0 lead.
The Fishermen then were forced to punt on their next possession from their own 29-yard line with 30 seconds to the break, but Salem mishandled the ensuing punt and the hosts recovered. Two plays later, quarterback Brett Gaipo found 6-foot-4 sophomore tight end Jayden DelTorchio in 1-on-1 coverage in the right flat and hit him with a 23-yard scoring toss.
In less than two minutes, a scoreless game became a 16-0 Salem deficit.
This, despite the fact that the Witches got fumble recoveries from junior defensive back Jesse Round (who also stepped up and caused the fumble) and Alex Paulino, another fumble caused by Jeandavis Cardenas, and an interception from Michael Ready.
"It was a huge leap forward for us from where we were last week. We were aggressive on defense, being physical, playing downhill," said Bouchard. "But they've got some talented athletes over there who made some big plays."
Gloucester marched 64 yards downfield over 10 plays to open the second half, with DeSisto strolling into the end zone from seven yards out on a toss left.
Ready (57 yards rushing) and freshman Corey Grimes (33) both looked good at times piloting the Witches at quarterback, but were hurt by those dropped passes and the inability to move the chains consistently.
"We weren't able to finish, and that comes with experience," said Bouchard. "We need to get some explosive plays, and we also have to clean things up. It's not just catching the ball, but looking it into the tuck. It's the little things that's the difference."
Salem is back at its 'home' field this season, the turf at Bishop Fenwick's Donaldson Field, for a 4 p.m. contest against Winthrop next Saturday.
Gloucester 22, Salem 0
at Newell Stadium, Gloucester
Salem (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 22
Gloucester (2-0) 0 16 6 0 — 22
G-Frank DeSisto 58 run (Caleb DeCoste rush)
G-Jayden DelTorchio 23 pass from Brett Gaipo (Aidan Cornetta rush)
G-DeSisto 7 run (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Salem — Michael Ready 6-57, Corey Grimes 7-33, Connor McRae 10-18, Jesse Round 1-15, Jariel Del Valle 2-(-3); Gloucester — Frank DeSisto 17-143, Caleb DeCoste 19-81, Aidan Cornetta 3-17, Brett Gaipo 1-2, Robert Schuster 2-(-2).
PASSING: Salem — Ready 3-12-11-0-1; Grimes 1-4-(-4)-0-0; Gloucester — Gaipo 4-11-50-1-1.
RECEIVING: Salem — Del Valle 2-6, Jeandavis Cardenas 1-2, Alex Paulino 1-0; Gloucester — Jayden DelTorchio 3-26, DeCoste 1-13, Cornetta 1-11.