Masconomet gymnastics ace Bella Misiura had more than one routine score 9.9 this winter — and she might as well be a perfect ten.
The defending individual state champion was named Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League MVP for a second straight season after averaging 38.363 all-around in league meets this season.
In terms of NEC All-Conference selections, in the All-Around Danvers' Maddie Wescott (36.625) and Maddie Migliero (35.85) were the league's top two scorers behind Misirua.
On vault, Hamilton-Wenham's Hobey Greaves had the best average score at 9.588 while Masconomet's Kenna Miyazaki was second at 8.9
On the bars, Fallon Eberhardt of the Chieftains topped the charts with a 9.175 average and Winthrop's Isabella Rice was second at 9.413.
Masco's Greta Mowers was number one on bars, averaging 9.188 and teammate Janey Young was second at 9.175.
Wescott was the NEC/CAL's best on floor with an average of 9.738 and Falcon teammate Camryn Donovan was second with a 9.475.
Masconomet head coach Alicia Gomes was voted NEC/CAL Coach of the Year and the Chieftains had another undefeated season to win the league title.