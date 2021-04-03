HATHORNE — Mistakes. It was the word that Essex Tech head football coach Dan Connors kept coming back to in his postgame remarks Friday night.
They were the reason that his Hawks came out on the short end of a 33-18 decision to visiting Greater Lowell. Missed tackles, failure to block gaps, an inability to get the running game untracked, a pair of 15-yard penalties at critical junctures, fumbles on the center/quarterback exchange and another on the snapper/punter attempt, and three interceptions all contributed to the team's second straight loss, this one on a chilly Good Friday evening.
"It's mistakes, and then mistakes on top of those mistakes," said Connors. "We make a play, then we make crucial and crippling mistakes.
"I'm saying mistakes a lot," Connors continued, "and I can't even really describe them as that, because they're not mistakes you can recover from. They're mistakes we've already made."
The reality, which Connors both realizes and acknowledges that he and his coaching staff have to remain mindful of, is that the Hawks (1-3) are an extremely young team, one that didn't have an offseason and is playing seven sophomores (6 on offense) and a freshman among its starters. When learning on the job, that's often a recipe for peaks and valleys — and naturally mistakes are bound to happen to such a team.
"Not only are we young, but we're the good kind of young," said Connors. "Two of our offensive linemen (Trevor O'Neill at center and left guard Josh Heath) are sophomores. Our quarterback (Devin Lebron) and top wideout (Jayce Dooley) are sophomores. Luke Joyce (who left Friday's game with an injury after a big hit) starts at linebacker, P.J. Norton is out there as a receiver and in the secondary, and (freshman) Shane Field starts at safety. They're all talented players, but they're also very green and make a lot of mistakes."
Essex Tech scored on the game's opening series following a fine kickoff return Dooley. They culminated their 47-yard drive when Lebron found senior end John Mahar all alone in the left flat for a 25-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Little did anyone aware on this blustery Week 4 clash that it was the only lead the Hawks would hold all night. The Gryphons took a one-point lead before the first quarter ended, increased it to seven at halftime and led by a commanding 26-6 margin midway through the third period.
"We gave them a short field off a (fumble), get the ball back on a nice interception, and fumble it right back to them on the very next play with an even shorter field," said Connors. "We can't give up those short fields, and we have to keep pace offensively. We can't keep throwing bombs; I want to see more consistency on offense."
With the running game (just 22 yards on 16 attempts) stuck in neutral, Lebron was forced to go to the air often. He wound up completing 15-of-21 passes for 205 yards and three scores, but also was picked off three times.
Lebron's favorite target, as he has been this entire Fall 2 campaign, was Dooley, a fellow sophomore who grabbed eight passes for 137 yards and touchdown catches of 25 and 48 yards in the second half. Mahar caught four passes for another 36 yards.
Greater Lowell senior captain Jacob Trzcienski was no slouch under center himself. While he too threw a trio of passes to enemy defenders (with Dooley, senior Tommy Gale and Mahar recording the Essex Tech interceptions), Trzcienski also fired four touchdown passes to four different receivers among his 182-yard effort, with two touchdown spirals in each half. In addition, junior Ryan Gallucci had strong solid kickoffs following Hawk touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Tommy Gale, a three-year regular at linebacker, moved back there when Joyce exited with his injury and played well alongside juniors Reese Carvalho (who missed all of the 2019 with an ACL injury) and Zach Soltys.
Connors, whose team hosts Shawsheen next Friday night (5 p.m.), said the Hawks' focus is to get more good plays on film for his players to see with their own eyes and emulate repeatedly.
"We're looking for more good than bad and finding a way to eliminate mistakes. Plus, finding a way to bounce back from bad plays," he said. "It's not even (what it says) on the scoreboard for us; it's just doing good things on film and continuing to get better. It's all the things that coaches say, but it's really true."
Greater Lowell 33, Essex Tech 18
at Essex Tech Stadium, Hathorne
Greater Lowell (2-2) 7 6 14 6 — 33
Home (1-3) 6 0 6 6 — 18
ET-John Mahar 7 pass from Devin Lebron (kick failed)
GL-Jayson Frasca 48 pass from Jacob Trzcienski (Frasca kick)
GL-Henry Altenweg 2 pass from Trzcienski (kick blocked)
GL-Nesly Sanival 12 pass from Trzcienski (Frasca kick)
GL-Frasca 2 run (Frasca kick)
ET-Jayce Dooley 35 pass from Lebron (kick failed)
GL-Gabe Nieves 33 pass from Trzcienski (pass failed)
ET-Dooley 48 pass from Lebron (rush failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Greater Lowell — Jacob Trzcienski 18-66, Jayson Frasca 8-22, Gabe Nieves 2-9, Nesly Sanival 9-9, Henry Altenweg 1-2; Essex Tech — Rocco Schirripa 9-14, Devin Lebron 7-8.
PASSING:Greater Lowell — Trzcienski 9-16-182-4-3; Essex Tech — Lebron 15-21-205-3-3.
RECEIVING: Greater Lowell — Frasca 1-48, Altenweg 3-46, Nieves 2-45, Alex Kimborowicz 1-31, Sanival 1-12; Essex Tech — Jayce Dooley 8-137, John Mahar 4-36, PJ Norton 1-25, Josh Berube 1-7, Schirripa 1-0.