MARBLEHEAD -- For the home team, it was a matter of poor shot selection and untimely mistakes that did them in Monday afternoon.
For visiting Newburyport, however, it was building off of their best win of the season four days earlier and picking up another marquee 'W' for their program.
The Clippers outscored Marblehead by five goals over the last two-and-a-half quarters of play and became the first visiting team to leave Piper Field with a regular season victory in more than three years, claiming a 10-8 triumph.
"When we take care of the ball, I think 6-on-6 we're capable of being a fantastic defensive team," said Clippers head coach Josh Wedge, the former sideline boss at Hamilton-Wenham whose team turned a 6-3 deficit midway through the second quarter into their first non-league win of 2022.
"We were able to make some adjustments that worked for us both in the offensive end and when they had the ball," added Wedge, his team now 12-5. "We got that balanced scoring that we tend to get when we're playing well, and came up with some big defensive plays when we had to."
Jack Hadden, a Division 1 commit (University of Albany), not only produced three goals, but used his long pole in an attempt to keep Marblehead's dynamic offensive threat, Connor Cronin, at arm's length for stretches of play. Cronin couldn't be completely contained -- he still scored once and added three assists -- but when Hadden monitoring his every move, he kept the talented middie from attacking the defense and dishing off to an open teammate on the doorstep in this clash of elite junior players.
"Jack's the best player in our (Cape Ann) League by a mile, and that No. 22 (Cronin) is as good of an athlete as you'll find on a lacrosse field in Massachusetts," said Wedge. "It was a great battle between two great players."
Marblehead (13-3), which saw its 10-game winning streak snapped, fell for the first time on its home turf in a regular season game since April 3, 2019 to Melrose. Their failures to build upon their early edge -- the Magicians had three-goal leads of 3-0, 4-1, 5-2 and 6-3 -- came down to a few basic miscues.
"Poor shot selection is first," Marblehead head coach John Wilkens said of his Northeastern Conference Dunn champions. "And when we did get shots off, we shot them right at their goalie (Ryan Portalla, who finished with 14 saves). To his credit he made some nice saves, especially in that second quarter (when he had 8), but we need to really be better about the shots we're taking.
"They also had a great faceoff guy (Cole Mellett) who gave them possession repeatedly, which didn't help us. And we let him some goals that we shouldn't have. We were our own worst enemy today."
Charlie Grenier had a strong game for Marblehead, scoring three times in the first half to stake his team out to a quick lead. Josh Robertson added two goals and an assist, while Carter Laramie and Baxter Jennings also scored and Cole Gallup had one assist. Goaltender Finn Maniaci stopped 11 shots in net.
Down 8-6 going into the fourth quarter, the Magicians tied it after Cronin took it to the net and scored, then Jennings won the ensuing draw and took it downfield himself to knot things up.
But a Connor Tinkham goal man up with 7:28 to play gave the Clippers the lead for good, and Hadden's third of the day, a bounce shot from 25 feet out, just about sealed it with 1:48 remaining.
For the Cape Ann League Kinney titlists from Newburyport, Hadden's three goals were complimented by a pair from Zach McHugh, and single tallies from Owen Kruze, Colin Fuller, Jon Groth, Ryan McHugh, and Tinkham. Only one goal (Tinkham's) had an assist, coming from Ryan McHugh.
"When you're up 6-3 at home," said Wilkens, "you have to find a way to keep your foot on the gas. "We need to cut down on the mistakes and start making better decisions."