Everything was going Matt Mitchell’s way when all his plans were suddenly derailed. The St. John’s Prep graduate was getting ready to leave for football preseason camp at Union College when his life suddenly changed.
Just two weeks ago, Mitchell, a four year varsity player and three season starter at cornerback for the Eagles, underwent surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. What he thought was a cyst on his face turned out to be lymphoma.
The day he got home from the hospital one of the first visitors was Eagles’ coach Brian St. Pierre, who asked his former captain to help coach the team this fall if he was available.
“I’m going to help out and have one last glory year as a coach,” said Mitchell, who was a key part of two Super Bowl championship clubs in 2018-19. “I told Union I had to defer until January when I have my health squared up. They’ve been great about it and coaches as well members of the team text me. I’ve only visited the school a couple of times, and already they’re like family.”
Mitchell, who is from Medford, said he had a lump on his face all year, but never thought much about it or told anyone. When he went to the doctor last May he was told it probably was a cyst, but after a biopsy cancer was detected.
“It really took my by surprise,” said Mitchell, who also played baseball until his junior year and was an excellent wrestler. Still, football was always No. 1.
“It was a shock because I felt good and I’m only 18-years old. I never expected anything like that. After surgery I thought I’d feel worse than I do, but mentally it’s challenging. I was supposed to leave for college August 10, and my birthday is August 20. All those things happening around the same time and suddenly my whole life has changed. I’m trying to stay positive, but obviously that’s not easy. I did take the big bandage off, and there’s only a small scar.
“I’m fortunate to have good people around me offering their support — my family, friends, and so many from St. John’s Prep,” he added. “ I get around a hundred texts a day and have a good community around me. They’ve got my back.”
“It’s a huge challenge, but one Matt will meet like he always has,” said St. Pierre. “He’s a great kid, who has been such a big part of our team the last four years. I told Matt he’d be a great help to us whenever he’s able to help coach our DB’s. He’s a two time state champion and one of our leaders as captain. We’re all in his corner.”
Mitchell may be facing radiation or chemotherapy treatments, and will find out when he meets with doctors again next week.
“I’ll have most of my stuff at Brigham or Dana Farber,” he said. “The cancer had spread to my tonsils so I’ll have to have them out which is no big deal. I’ll find out more after they tell me what the next step is. I want to give back to my school and football team after everything they’ve done for me.”
When he was a seventh grader at the Prep middle school Mitchell went out for football for the first time and was a natural.
“The coaches put me at corner and told me ‘Don’t let him catch the ball’. I’ve been there every since, as a backup my freshman year and then started. When I started applying to college I didn’t know what I wanted. Truthfully, I was lost, but knew I wanted to keep playing football. I looked at NESCAC schools like Bates and Colby and also Stonehill. Union approached me late in the recruiting process, but showed so much interest. I’m going to study economics, and have a bunch of teammates and friends going there. I’m sure they’ll keep me posted on things until I get there.”
One of his best games came in the 2019 Super Bowl against Catholic Memorial when he had to cover Boston College bound Owen McGowan, and did an outstanding job. Mitchell was aggressive and used speed and sure hands to get the job done. Wrestling helped build his strength, and one of his best qualities has always been competitiveness. He quietly got the job done while others attracted more attention.
The Dutchmen landed a good one in Mitchell, and once he beats cancer he’ll be back on the field ready to prevent catches. In the meantime those texts serve as a reminder he is not in this fight alone.
