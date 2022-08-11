DANVERS — After dropping a heartbreaker against Peabody in their first playoff meeting earlier this week, Masconomet will get a second chance to knock off the Tanners — this time with a title on the line.
It will be Peabody vs. Masconomet for the North Shore High School Girls Summer Basketball League championship after the Chieftains, behind Kayleigh Monagle’s 25-point performance, defeated Bishop Fenwick, 47-39, in the loser’s bracket final Thursday at Plains Park.
Monday’s title game, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Plains Park, features top seeded Peabody, which hasn’t lost in the postseason, against a Masconomet team they beat by two points in the winner’s bracket final.
“We get another shot at Peabody,” said Monagle, who will be a senior this coming year. “They beat us up pretty good the first couple of times, but we hung with them in a very competitive game the last time (28-26 loss). That was a defensive battle, and it’s so good to get another chance to beat them and win it all.”
To capture the summer crown, Peabody needs just one victory while Masconomet would have to defeat the Tanners twice (a potential ‘if necessary’ winner-take-all contest would be held Tuesday at Plains Park at 7:30 p.m.).
In Thursday’s win, the Chieftains prevailed despite having only the minimum five players available. Masconomet moved the ball around effectively to find the open person, nailed some long shots, and made most of their foul shots. Their offense was clicking and their defense was outstanding.
“This is a great group of girls, and they worked their butts off,” said Leslie Bovardi, who has been coaching Masconomet all summer and has her daughters, Taylor and Riley, on the team. “We only have six kids and had just five tonight, which makes substituting a problem. They’re tired from running up and down the court, but they did a great job.”
Masconomet, which led most of the way, had a commanding 27-11 halftime lead.
Bishop Fenwick trailed by 16 points early in the second half before going on a run led by Caitlin Boyle, who had a team-high 13 points. Boyle, an incoming freshman from Beverly, made a foul shot, hit a layup, and followed up with a three-pointer to lead her squad’s rally. After two baskets in a row by Celia Neilson (7 points), they were right back in the game. A short time later, Brie Gonzalez drained a long shot to bring the Crusaders within one (35-34).
That was as close as they could come, however. Masconomet made a couple of easy layups to extend their lead, and in the late going Fenwick was forced to foul.
The Crusaders’ group playing in the Danvers summer league are all young, with their older teammates playing in another league.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Boyle. “We’ve improved a lot. Basketball is my main sport, and it’s been good to get to know some of the other new girls.”
“These kids have worked so hard all summer, and what a difference from when we started out until tonight,” added Jason Armata, whose daughter Kallie is on the Fenwick team. “We had four straight playoff wins, and this one was close.”
In addition to Monagle’s scoring exploits, Remmi Cote and Taylor Bovardi each had 8 points for the winners and Riley Bovardi added 7 points.
Monagle was on fire in the first half with 15 points, including four trifectas, and Cote had two treys before halftime.