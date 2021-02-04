IPSWICH — Hamilton-Wenham center Ryan Monahan averages a double-double this season, so when he grabs an offensive rebound and puts it back up for two, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to opposing teams.
But what Monahan did on Thursday night at Ipswich was impressive even for his standards. The senior big man scored 26 points and tore down a game-high 20 rebounds , dominating the paint on both ends of the floor and relentless crashing the glass all night long.
“I can’t say enough about Ryan Monahan on the boards,” said Generals’ head coach Mike DiMarino. “He was (Hakeem) Olajuwon-like tonight; he was awesome.”
Perhaps the best thing about Monahan’s rare 20 and 20 performance was the way he got it done. Nothing he did was flashy, he didn’t have any earth shattering dunks or highlight reel, fly-in-from-the-rafters rebounds. All he did was play fundamentally sound basketball, boxing out and controlling the interior with good positioning. The majority of his points, if not all of them, came right around the basket and he did a tremendous job finishing at the rim time and time again.
More importantly, the Generals secured the win, shaking off a slow start and pulling away after halftime for a 69-46 decision.
“(Ipswich) came out swinging and made a couple of shots early,” said DiMarino. “That’s the best Ipswich team that I’ve coached against since I’ve been here in six years, and they played really well. I just think our defensive intensity really helped; it was 21-20 at one point and the next thing I knew we were up by 20 points.”
DiMarino isn’t wrong. The Tigers came out of the gate ready to play and gave Hamilton-Wenham all it could handle early on. Sophomore sniper Ray Cuevas started hot, scoring seven of his team-high 15 points in the opening half as Ipswich jumped out to leads of 6-0 and 10-4 before H-W rallied back.
Unfortunately for the hosts, standout big man Nikhil Walker got in foul trouble early on and the much bigger Generals were able to take full advantage down low. Defensively, H-W’s zone defense caused fits for the Ipswich guards, making it tough for them to get off clean looks within the half court set.
“I think we were attacking their 2-3 zone well early, and I think they just picked up their intensity and they slid to guys a little bit quicker than we did,” said Ipswich head coach Alan Laroche. “That kind of took us a little out of rhythm after that first quarter and I think we had trouble finding looks against the zone. That’s a really tough zone; give those guys credit for that.”
What was a one-point game at the end of one turned into a 10-point advantage for the Generals at halftime and they never looked back.
Ryan Hutchinson 21 points and played an all-around complete game while the physically imposing Carter Coffey manned the point guard duties and finished with seven points of his own. The overall size and strength of the Generals starting five (minus junior Markus Nordin who was forced to sit out on Thursday) seemed to wear down the smaller Ipswich squad, especially when Walker was on the bench with fouls.
Thomas DeSimone also turned in a strong outing with 5 points in the win, while Marty Cook contributed some key minutes as well.
“Marty was fantastic,” said DiMarino. “It was his first real game of the year, and he’s a senior, he’s our locker room guy, our leader and he works hard every day. He had the opportunity to play more tonight and he stepped in and played great, really gave us that little extra spark that we needed.”
For Ipswich, which was able to get as close as 15 points in the third quarter after trailing by 25 late in the third, Will Wertz played a terrific game despite the loss. Just a freshman, Wertz was aggressive defensively, especially when guarding the much bigger Coffey up top, and contributed nine points in a complete performance.
Walker finished with 11 points and a number of rebounds, while Aidan O’Flynn had his moments as well, finishing with six points.
“I think all around it just comes down to defense. We have to be better on the defensive end,” said Laroche. “(H-W) is really good defensively and we have to find a rhythm defensively to be able to stop teams, especially when we’re struggling on the offensive end.”
Hamilton-Wenham 69, Ipswich 46
at Ipswich High School
H-W: Carter Coffey 3-0-7, Ryan Hutchinson 9-1-21, Ryan Monahan 9-8-26, Ronan Connors 1-0-3, Ethan Dwyer 2-0-5, Thomas DeSimone 2-0-5, Matt Botelho 1-0-2. Totals: 27-9-69.
Ipswich: Ray Cuevas 3-6-15, NIkhil Walker 4-3-11, Charlie Henderson 1-0-2, Will Wertz 3-1-9, Aidan O’Flynn 2-2-6, Paul Wertz 1-0-3, Evan Stein 0-0-0, Tyler White 0-0-0. Totals: 14-12-46.
Halftime: 31-21, H-W
3-pointers: H-W, Hutchinson 2, Connors, DeSimone, Coffey, Dwyer; IPS, Cuevas 3, Will Wertz 2, Paul Wertz.