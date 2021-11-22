WEEKEND PLAYOFF RESULTS
Division 1
Central Catholic 35, St. John’s Prep 12
Division 3
Marblehead 40 Westfield 7
Division 5
Swampscott 20, Bishop Fenwick 6
North Reading 31, Pentucket 14
Division 6
Abington 26, St. Mary’s Lynn 21
NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl
Pingree 34, Canterbury 33 (OT)
THANKSGIVING GAMES
Salem at Beverly, 10 a.m.
Saugus at Peabody, 10 a.m.
Marblehead at Swampscott, 10 a.m.
Gloucester at Danvers, 10 a.m.
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.
Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 10 a.m.
Essex Tech at Northeast, 10 a.m.
Winthrop at Revere, 10 a.m.
Newburyport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.
Georgetown at Manchester Essex, 10 a.m.
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.
North Reading at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.
Lynn English vs. Lynn Classical, 10 a.m.
St. John’s Prep at Xaverian, 10:15
SUPER BOWLS
at Gillette Stadium, Dates/Times TBA
Division 1: Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central
Division 2: Catholic Memorial vs. King Phillip
Division 3: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro
Division 4: Scituate vs. Duxbury
Division 5: Swampscott vs. North Reading
Division 6: Abington vs. Rockland
Division 7: Wahconah vs. Cohasset
Division 8: Hull vs. Randolph
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
C. Browne, St. John’s 18 109 0
S. Woods, Fenwick 22 108 1
X. Bascon, Swamp. 16 106 0
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
J. Robertson, Marblehead 18-29 275 4
A. Theriault, Pingree 9-25 203 3
C. O’Brien, Swamp 4-9 105 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
C. Cronin, Marblehead 8 137 3
STANDINGS
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 3-0 10-0 350 95
Swampscott 3-0 11-0 359 135
Masconomet 2-2 7-3 266 187
Beverly 1-3 4-6 258 214
Danvers 0-4 4-6 173 195
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 3-0 6-4 295 228
Salem 2-2 6-4 147 188
Winthrop 2-2 5-5 229 181
Gloucester 1-3 2-8 104 272
Saugus 0-3 0-10 45 263
Cape Ann League
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 5-1 10-1 338 145
Amesbury 5-1 7-2 262 163
Ham-Wenham 4-2 7-3 229 153
Pentucket 4-2 8-3 186 178
Newburport 3-3 4-6 198 256
Triton 2-4 4-5 170 238
Lynnfield 1-5 4-5 177 156
Ipswich 0-6 1-9 173 315