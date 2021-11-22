WEEKEND PLAYOFF RESULTS

Division 1

Central Catholic 35, St. John’s Prep 12

Division 3

Marblehead 40 Westfield 7

Division 5

Swampscott 20, Bishop Fenwick 6

North Reading 31, Pentucket 14

Division 6

Abington 26, St. Mary’s Lynn 21

NEPSAC Mark Conroy Bowl

Pingree 34, Canterbury 33 (OT)

THANKSGIVING GAMES

Salem at Beverly, 10 a.m.

Saugus at Peabody, 10 a.m.

Marblehead at Swampscott, 10 a.m.

Gloucester at Danvers, 10 a.m.

Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.

Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 10 a.m.

Essex Tech at Northeast, 10 a.m.

Winthrop at Revere, 10 a.m.

Newburyport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.

Georgetown at Manchester Essex, 10 a.m.

Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.

North Reading at Lynnfield, 10 a.m.

Lynn English vs. Lynn Classical, 10 a.m.

St. John’s Prep at Xaverian, 10:15

SUPER BOWLS

at Gillette Stadium, Dates/Times TBA

Division 1: Central Catholic vs. Springfield Central

Division 2: Catholic Memorial vs. King Phillip

Division 3: Marblehead vs. North Attleboro

Division 4: Scituate vs. Duxbury

Division 5: Swampscott vs. North Reading

Division 6: Abington vs. Rockland

Division 7: Wahconah vs. Cohasset

Division 8: Hull vs. Randolph

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

C. Browne, St. John’s 18 109 0

S. Woods, Fenwick 22 108 1

X. Bascon, Swamp. 16 106 0

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

J. Robertson, Marblehead 18-29 275 4

A. Theriault, Pingree 9-25 203 3

C. O’Brien, Swamp 4-9 105 2

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

C. Cronin, Marblehead 8 137 3

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Marblehead 3-0 10-0 350 95

Swampscott 3-0 11-0 359 135

Masconomet 2-2 7-3 266 187

Beverly 1-3 4-6 258 214

Danvers 0-4 4-6 173 195

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Peabody 3-0 6-4 295 228

Salem 2-2 6-4 147 188

Winthrop 2-2 5-5 229 181

Gloucester 1-3 2-8 104 272

Saugus 0-3 0-10 45 263

Cape Ann League

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 5-1 10-1 338 145

Amesbury 5-1 7-2 262 163

Ham-Wenham 4-2 7-3 229 153

Pentucket 4-2 8-3 186 178

Newburport 3-3 4-6 198 256

Triton 2-4 4-5 170 238

Lynnfield 1-5 4-5 177 156

Ipswich 0-6 1-9 173 315

