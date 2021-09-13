Weekend results
Beverly 33, Haverhill 0
Danvers 35, Tewksbury 19
Swampscott 29, Leicester 26
St. John’s Prep 47, Marshfield 42
Bishop Fenwick 35, South Hadley 14
Peabody 28, Revere 7
Marblehead 28, Concord-Carlisle 0
Chelsea 24, Salem 19
Essex Tech 41, Lynn Tech 8
Hamilton-Wenham 13, Gloucester 7
Manchester Essex 21, Ipswich 8
Masconomet 26, Newburyport 16
Triton 21, Randolph 20
Pentucket 14, Austin Prep 7
Lynnfield 28, Saugus 0
Stoneham 30, Winthrop 20
Latin Academy 36, Georgetown 27
St. Mary’s Lynn 42, Spellman 8
This Friday’s games
Essex Tech at Blue Hills, 4
Salem at Excel Academy, 6
Marblehead at Classical, 6
Gr. Lawrence at No. Reading, 6
Masconomet at Peabody, 7
Beverly at North Andover, 7
English at Swampscott, 7
Lowell Catholic at Ipswich, 7
Wayland at Amesbury, 7
Newburyport at Bedford, 7
Pentucket at Dracut, 7
Nashoba Tech at Man. Essex, 7
Winthrop at Austin Prep, 7
Northeast at Saugus, 7
Gloucester at Malden Catholic, 7
Saturday games
Danvers at Haverhill, noon
Watertown at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1
Bp. Fenwick at Arl. Catholic, 1
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att. Yards TD
J. Guy, St. John’s 28 185 3
Passing
Player, School PC PA Yards TD
J. Perry, St. John’s 20 31 294 3
T. Voisine, Danvers 10 13 270 2
S. Lynch, Peabody 12 22 254 4
C. O’Brien, Swamp . 7 19 195 2
H. Lynch, Essex Tech 6 14 179 2
S. Woods, Fenwick 10 11 164 3
J. Robertson, Marb. 14 19 160 3
M. Richardson, Masco. 6 14 13 2 1
M. Ready, Salem 9 18 107 2
Receiving
Player, School Rec. Yards TD
J. Dooley, Essex Tech 6 189 4
D. Barrett, Peabody 5 186 3
O. Gasinowski, Danvers 6 165 1
S. Patrick, St. John’s 5 126 0
C. Faraca, Fenwick 5 103 2
STANDINGS
Northeastern Conference
NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 0-0 1-0 28 0
Masconomet 0-0 1-0 26 14
Danvers 0-0 1-0 35 19
Beverly 0-0 1-0 33 0
Swampscott 0-0 1-0 29 26
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 0-0 1-0 28 7
Winthrop 0-0 0-1 20 30
Gloucester 0-0 0-1 7 13
Salem 0-0 0-1 19 24
Saugus 0-0 0-1 0 28
Cape Ann League
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ham-Wenham 0-0 1-0 13 7
Triton 0-0 1-0 21 20
Pentucket 0-0 1-0 14 7
North Reading 0-0 0-0 0 0
Amesbury 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 28 0
Ipswich 0-0 0-1 8 21
Newburyport 0-0 0-1 14 26