WEEKEND PLAYOFF RESULTS

Division 1

St John’s Prep 48, Andover 14

Division 3

Milton 24, Marblehead 20

Division 5

Bishop Fenwick 37, Maynard 13

North Reading 40, Apponequet 0

Division 6

St Mary’s Lynn 20, Lynnfield 6

Division 7

Amesbury 44, Milbury 7

Division 8

Old Colony 22, Manchester Essex 20

NON-PLAYOFF RESULTS

Dexter Southfield 32, Pingree 25

Ipswich 49, Arlington Catholic 20

Peabody 53, Westford Academy 32

*Northeast 44, Essex Tech 26

Beverly 35, Malden 12

Masconomet 34, Revere 20

Danvers 34, Salem 18

Winthrop 21, Swampscott 0

Triton 37, Gloucester 0

Hamilton-Wenham 21, Minuteman 0

Newburyport 42, Burlington 28

Saugus 21, Whittier 20

Greater Lowell 34, Pentucket 7

Lynn English 37, Boston Latin 8

Georgetown 28, East Boston 24

*State vocational quarterfinal

MIAA STATE SEMIFINALS

(dates, times & locations announced Monday)

Division 1

St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic

Division 5

Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading

THANKSGIVING DAY GAMES

Beverly at Salem, 10 a.m.

Danvers at Gloucester, 10 a.m.

Swampscott at Marblehead, 10 a.m.

Peabody at Saugus, 10 a.m.

Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet, 10 a.m.

Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Northeast at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.

Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.

Revere at Winthrop, 10 a.m.

Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.

Manchester Essex at Georgetown, 10 a.m.

Lynn English at Lynn Classical, 10 a.m.

Xaverian at St. John’s Prep, 10:15 a.m.

Lynnfield at North Reading, 10:30 a.m.

CENTURY CLUB

Rushing

Player, School Att Yards TD

H. Wright, Ipswich 22 284 4

W. Shannon, Masco. 11 132 3

C. LaGrassa, SJP 14 129 1

J. Day, Ham-Wenham 10 123 1

H. Lynch, Essex Tech 14 113 1

L. Harrington, Ipswich 10 109 1

C. Browne, SJP 9 102 2

T. Irizarry, Fenwick 12 100 0

Passing

Player, School PC-PA Yards TD

S. Lynch, Peabody 20-28 453 7

M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-24 237 1

J. Tarasuik, Essex Tech 14-22 226 3

B. Kessel, Beverly 11-15 204 4

C. Grimes, Salem 17-25 198 3

B. Leaman, Fenwick 9-15 197 3

H. Weidman, Pingree 16-22 184 1

D. Robillard, SJP 9-13 172 1

M. Richardson, Masconomet 7-8 120 1

Receiving

Player, School Rec Yards TD

E. Batista, Peabody 6 189 2

M. Sopp, Beverly 6 154 4

P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 6 131 1

C. Ridley, Peabody 6 121 3

C. Cronin, Marblehead 8 120 0

A. Paulino, Peabody 3 100 2

STANDINGS

Northeastern Conference

DUNN DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

*Marblehead 3-0 7-2 221 109

Masconomet 3-1 6-4 229 188

Danvers 2-2 4-7 211 231

Beverly 1-3 3-6 147 272

Swampscott 1-3 3-7 160 203

LYNCH DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

*Peabody 3-0 9-1 390 145

Winthrop 3-1 6-4 206 176

Salem 2-2 6-4 217 207

Gloucester 1-3 4-6 193 226

Saugus 0-3 2-8 144 348

Cape Ann League

KINNEY DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

North Reading 5-1 9-1 439 122

Newburport 4-2 6-4 252 251

Triton 4-2 6-4 260 221

Pentucket 0-6 1-9 95 316

BAKER DIVISION

Conf. Overall

School W-L W-L PF PA

Amesbury 5-1 8-1 320 120

Lynnfield 4-2 6-4 250 133

Ham-Wenham 1-5 4-6 144 238

Ipswich 1-5 3-7 198 358

*— clinched league title

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you