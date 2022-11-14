WEEKEND PLAYOFF RESULTS
Division 1
St John’s Prep 48, Andover 14
Division 3
Milton 24, Marblehead 20
Division 5
Bishop Fenwick 37, Maynard 13
North Reading 40, Apponequet 0
Division 6
St Mary’s Lynn 20, Lynnfield 6
Division 7
Amesbury 44, Milbury 7
Division 8
Old Colony 22, Manchester Essex 20
NON-PLAYOFF RESULTS
Dexter Southfield 32, Pingree 25
Ipswich 49, Arlington Catholic 20
Peabody 53, Westford Academy 32
*Northeast 44, Essex Tech 26
Beverly 35, Malden 12
Masconomet 34, Revere 20
Danvers 34, Salem 18
Winthrop 21, Swampscott 0
Triton 37, Gloucester 0
Hamilton-Wenham 21, Minuteman 0
Newburyport 42, Burlington 28
Saugus 21, Whittier 20
Greater Lowell 34, Pentucket 7
Lynn English 37, Boston Latin 8
Georgetown 28, East Boston 24
*State vocational quarterfinal
MIAA STATE SEMIFINALS
(dates, times & locations announced Monday)
Division 1
St. John’s Prep vs. Central Catholic
Division 5
Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading
THANKSGIVING DAY GAMES
Beverly at Salem, 10 a.m.
Danvers at Gloucester, 10 a.m.
Swampscott at Marblehead, 10 a.m.
Peabody at Saugus, 10 a.m.
Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet, 10 a.m.
Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northeast at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.
Amesbury at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Revere at Winthrop, 10 a.m.
Pentucket at Triton, 10 a.m.
Manchester Essex at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Lynn English at Lynn Classical, 10 a.m.
Xaverian at St. John’s Prep, 10:15 a.m.
Lynnfield at North Reading, 10:30 a.m.
CENTURY CLUB
Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
H. Wright, Ipswich 22 284 4
W. Shannon, Masco. 11 132 3
C. LaGrassa, SJP 14 129 1
J. Day, Ham-Wenham 10 123 1
H. Lynch, Essex Tech 14 113 1
L. Harrington, Ipswich 10 109 1
C. Browne, SJP 9 102 2
T. Irizarry, Fenwick 12 100 0
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
S. Lynch, Peabody 20-28 453 7
M. O’Neill, Marblehead 18-24 237 1
J. Tarasuik, Essex Tech 14-22 226 3
B. Kessel, Beverly 11-15 204 4
C. Grimes, Salem 17-25 198 3
B. Leaman, Fenwick 9-15 197 3
H. Weidman, Pingree 16-22 184 1
D. Robillard, SJP 9-13 172 1
M. Richardson, Masconomet 7-8 120 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
E. Batista, Peabody 6 189 2
M. Sopp, Beverly 6 154 4
P.J. Norton, Essex Tech 6 131 1
C. Ridley, Peabody 6 121 3
C. Cronin, Marblehead 8 120 0
A. Paulino, Peabody 3 100 2
STANDINGS
Northeastern Conference
DUNN DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
*Marblehead 3-0 7-2 221 109
Masconomet 3-1 6-4 229 188
Danvers 2-2 4-7 211 231
Beverly 1-3 3-6 147 272
Swampscott 1-3 3-7 160 203
LYNCH DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
*Peabody 3-0 9-1 390 145
Winthrop 3-1 6-4 206 176
Salem 2-2 6-4 217 207
Gloucester 1-3 4-6 193 226
Saugus 0-3 2-8 144 348
Cape Ann League
KINNEY DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
North Reading 5-1 9-1 439 122
Newburport 4-2 6-4 252 251
Triton 4-2 6-4 260 221
Pentucket 0-6 1-9 95 316
BAKER DIVISION
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Amesbury 5-1 8-1 320 120
Lynnfield 4-2 6-4 250 133
Ham-Wenham 1-5 4-6 144 238
Ipswich 1-5 3-7 198 358
*— clinched league title