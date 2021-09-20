WEEKEND RESULTS
Masconomet 35, Peabody 24
Marblehead 54, Classical 20
Danvers 28, Haverhill 0
No. Andover 34, Beverly 0
Swampscott 41, English 14
Salem 8, Martha’s Vineyard 6 (OT)
St. John’s Prep 49, Central Cath. 14
Bp. Fenwick 48, Arlington Cath. 7
Ham-Wenham 14, Watertown 6
Lowell Cath. 27, Ipswich 21
Blue Hills 30, Essex Tech 18
Manch Essex 49, Nashoba 0
Malden Catholic 31, Gloucester 0
Winthrop 23, Austin Prep 21
No. Reading 46, Gr. Lawrence 9
Pentucket 21, Dracut 12
Newburyport 42, Bedford 27
Amesbury 22, Wayland 14
Northeast 28, Saugus 0
THIS FRIDAY’S GAMES
Essex Tech at Gr. Lowell, 6
Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 6
Salem at Gr. Lawrence, 6
Pentucket at No. Reading, 6
St. Mary’s Lynn at Feehan, 6
Everett at English, 6
Ipswich at Lynnfield, 6:30
Triton at Newburyport, 6:30
Beverly at Peabody, 7
Reading at Danvers, 7
North Andover at Marblehead, 7
Gloucester at Swampscott, 7
Masconomet at Winchester, 7
Austin Prep at Bp. Fenwick, 7
KIPP at Georgetown, 7
Classical at Somerville, 7
SATURDAY GAMES
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham 1
Kingswood Oxford at Pingree, 2
Man. Essex at Lynn Tech, 2
CENTURY CLUB Rushing
Player, School Att Yards TD
D. Lonergan, Ipswich 11 184 2
M. Nadworny, Masco 20 167 2
X. Bascon, Swampscott 20 146 4
S. Woods, Fenwick 12 118 1
S. Nadworny, Masco 11 116 1
J. Guy, St. John’s 16 115 0
Passing
Player, School PC-PA Yards TD
S. Lynch, Peabody 27 43 288 1
J. Perry, St. John’s 14 20 261 6
J. Robertson, Marb. 10 17 169 2
S. Woods, Fenwick 12 14 148 1
M. Richardson, Masco 5 11 128 1
Receiving
Player, School Rec Yards TD
J. Delaney, St. John’s 5 133 3
J. Dooley, Essex Tech 7 106 1
STANDINGS Northeastern Conference NORTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Marblehead 0-0 2-0 82 20
Masconomet 0-0 2-0 61 38
Danvers 0-0 2-0 63 19
Beverly 0-0 1-1 33 34
Swampscott 0-0 2-0 70 40
SOUTH
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Peabody 0-0 1-1 52 42
Winthrop 0-0 1-1 43 51
Gloucester 0-0 0-2 7 44
Salem 0-0 0-1 19 24
Saugus 0-0 0-2 0 56
Cape Ann League
Conf. Overall
School W-L W-L PF PA
Ham-Wenham 0-0 2-0 27 14
Pentucket 0-0 2-0 35 19
North Reading 0-0 2-0 95 29
Triton 0-0 1-0 21 20
Lynnfield 0-0 1-0 28 0
Amesbury 0-0 1-0 22 14
Newburyport 0-0 1-1 56 53
Ipswich 0-0 0-2 29 48