GYMNASTICS
Mowers Shines: Masconomet junior Gracy Mowers won the all-around at the state individual championship at Tewksbury on Monday, finishing with a score of 38.525. Mowers won the vault with a 9.6 and the floor with a 9.725 en route to the victory. In addition, freshman Greta Mowers won vault (9.45) and beam (9.4); sophomore Emma Quirk won floor (9.6) and was fourth on vault (9.3); senior Nicole Bonacorso was second on floor (9.55) and third on vault (9.35); junior Alexa Budrow was fourth on bars with an 8.675; senior Kyra Flak was eighth on floor (9.1) and senior Cat DiNanno was seventh on beam (9.15).
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 4, Northeast 1: Senior Sam Jenkins scored the game-winning goal as the Hawks (now 10-4-5) advanced to the finals of the Mulloy Tournament in Everett. Chris Batten, Jonathan Daley and Nick Ippolito also scored for the winners, which saw David Egan dish out two assists. Defensemen Cam Burns, Evan Danjou and Nick Lennon all had one helper, as did forwards Cam Cannizzaro and Daley, and goaltender Jared McLaughlin turned aside 23 shots for the victory between the pipes. Chris Grout also had a terrific all-around game for Essex Tech.
Marblehead 2, Nantucket 2: In the first round of the Jeff Hayes Memorial Tournament in Buzzards Bay, the Headers (13-3-4) skated to a tie before ‘winning’ in a 5-round shootout, advancing to Tuesday’s tournament final against North Reading. Collin Hart had a goal and an assist for Marblehead, with Will Shull also scoring and Zach Piersol picking up an assist. Peter Santeusanio turned aside 23 shots in the stalemate.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Wellesley 5, Masconomet 1: Fiona Dunphy had the lone goal for the Chieftains (10-6-3), who will face Methuen/Tewskbury in the consolation of the Newburyport tournament’s Doyle Division on Wednesday. Senior goalie Molly Elmore made 41 saves to keep Masconomet within striking distance most of the way.
Marblehead 4, Bishop Feehan 1: Sunday, Madison Twombly scored twice and Riley Campbell netted her first varsity goal to put the Lady Headers (7-11-1) in the finals of the Kelly O’Leary tournament against host Auburn on Wednesday. Junior captain Abby Kalinowski had the other goal for Marblehead and netminder Avery Olson played well between the pipes.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s Prep 89, Charlestown 70: Rollie Castinyara dropped 25 points including five treys to earn All-Tournament honors as the Eagles (8-12) wrapped up their season with a Comcast consolation victory. Aidan Callahan scored 14 for the Prep while seniors Matt Duchemin (13) and Mason Davis (10) also reached double-digits.
Bishop Fenwick 55, Masconomet 49: In the consolation of the IABBO Board 130 Larry McIntire Tournament in Beverly, the Crusaders (11-8) rode their dynamic duo of Alex Gonzalez (14 points) and Jason Romans (13) to victory. Masco (4-16) was paced by All-Tourney choice Harry Osgood; Romans earned an All-Tourney nod as well.
Ipswich 72, Winthrop 59: Freshman Ray Cuevas was terrific in the Tigers’ (4-16) season finale, dropping 22 points while handling the ball all night. Nikhil Walker added 21 points including an 8-for-8 clip from the free throw line and grabbed double digit rebounds; Collin Adams added 8 points and Charlie Henderson added seven off the bench.
Marblehead 66, Hamilton-Wenham 24: The Magicians got off to a roaring start, outscoring the Generals in the Patton Tournament, 24-8 in the first quarter. By halftime, Marblehead had an impressive 41-10 lead and cruised to the finish line from there. Adam Zamansky had 13 points and 13 rebounds despite sitting almost the entire second half; Sean Grady set the tone in the first quarter with three 3-pointers en route to 16 total points and four total threes; and Sean McCarthy ran the offense beautifully, dishing out six assists in the first quarter alone. Head coach Mike Giardi said it was a total team effort, particular on the defensive end, as his squad ended the Generals’ 13 game win streak in convincing fashion.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabdoy 58, Revere 40: Senior Georgia Leon had 14 points to close out the year on a winning note for the Tanners (8-12). Amber Kiricoples also had a fine outing with 13 and earned All-Tournament honors at the IABBO Board 130 Larry McIntire Tournament in Beverly.
Newton South 46, Masconomet 45 (OT): In the championship of the Spartan Classic, the Chieftains took a one point lead into the fourth quarter and wound up tied after regulation and ultimately fell in extra time. Senior Mak Graves earned an All-Tournament nod.
